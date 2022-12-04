Bulldogs strike early, get hat trick from Steeves in 4-0 victory over Colorado College

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin was brief and to the point Friday during his 2-minute postgame press conference following the Bulldogs 3-0 loss to Colorado College.

“Bottom line is you got to score,” Sandelin said after the loss.

It appears the Bulldogs not only took their coach’s words about scoring to heart Saturday in the rematch with Colorado College, they also followed Sandelin’s lead by wasting little time. UMD jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening six minutes en route to a 4-0 victory over the Tigers in NCHC play at Amsoil Arena.

Freshman wing Ben Steeves had a hat trick, senior wing Luke Loheit finished with three assists and senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen made 24 saves for his first collegiate shutout in a victory that gave UMD a regular-season series split over four games with the Tigers.

The Bulldogs also returned to the .500 mark (8-8 overall, 4-4 in NCHC) with Denver visiting Amsoil Arena next Friday and Saturday for the final series prior to a holiday break.

“It's positive energy, right? You don't score, you're chasing games, it's tough,” Sandelin said Saturday of the offensive outburst. “It was great to get that (first goal) and Steeves had a great night, that line was good. I thought our team played much better tonight.”

Junior defenseman Darian Gotz got the first goal for UMD 2:36 into Saturday’s game and Steeves said it changed the Bulldogs’ energy, “100 percent.”

“We said it in between the first and the second, after we were up 2-0, ‘It felt really good to crack that goalie,’” Steeves said. “We knew we weren't gonna stop there.”

Steeves scored his first of the night three minutes after Gotz opened the door, stealing the puck and scoring after Colorado College won a draw just outside the UMD zone.

Steeves snuck his second goal of the game just inside the near post eight seconds into a power play during the second period.

His third goal of the night and 11th of the season came after he was denied via a pad save by Colorado College freshman goaltender Kaidan Mbereko on a solo breakaway. A scramble ensued and Steeves was able to get back in front to put away a rebound.

“He loves to score, he shoots pucks,” Sandelin said. “Right now he’s feeling it.”

While Steeves had three goals, Loheit was credited with three assists. The first two came in the first period as he took the faceoffs that led to both goals — swapping in at center for sophomore Dominic James.

Loheit — along with James — then helped Steeves complete the hat trick that just moments earlier appeared to have been stolen from the rookie.

The Steeves, James and Loheit line UMD used Saturday was a forward trio Sandelin said they had together earlier in the week, until James got sick. They instantly messed on Saturday, Steeves said.

“All night our line was buzzing around the sheet,” Steeves said. “We were playing so fast. It takes one player on the ice to just have speed, and then when we play with speed. Loheit and James, we're buzzing around the sheet and we know that if we go to the right areas, we're going to score goals and that's what happened tonight.”

James returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing Friday’s game and practice during the week due to illness. While he came back, junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser — who missed practice during the week and played Friday — was out due to illness. Sophomore defenseman Will Francis also did not finish Saturday’s game due to an injury suffered in the second period, leaving UMD with just five defensemen.

The Bulldogs also lost sophomore center Carter Loney 8:34 into the game due to a boarding major and game misconduct. The call gave the Tigers a major power play down 2-0, but the Bulldogs only allowed a single shot on goal to preserve the early cushion.

“That was an awesome kill,” Thiessen said. “Guys were going out there, they're laying everything on the line. They barely even set up in the zone for five minutes. We just kept icing the puck down, going back and regrouping. They weren't spending more than 10 seconds in our zone.”

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD senior wing Luke Loheit — A big three-assist night to Loheit, whose effort in the faceoff circle led to a quick 2-0 lead for UMD.

2. UMD senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen — Saturday wasn’t just Thiessen’s first shutout as a Bulldog, but the first in his college career after failing to pick one up in his three seasons at Maine from 2019-22.

1. UMD freshman wing Ben Steeves — He’s the first UMD freshman to register a hat trick since Mike Peluso had four goals in a 9-7 loss to North Dakota on Nov. 19, 1994.

Box score

Colorado College 0-0-0—0

Minnesota Duluth 2-1-1—4

First period

1. UMD, Darian Gotz (Luke Loheit), 2:36

2. UMD, Ben Steeves (Loheit), 5:38

Second period

3. UMD, Steeves (Isaac Howard, Derek Daschke), 7:25 (pp)

Third period

4. UMD, Steeves (Dominic James, Loheit), 3:37

Saves — Kaidan Mbereko, CC, 22; Matthew Thiessen, UMD, 24.

Power play — CC 0-2; UMD 1-2. Penalties CC 2-4; UMD 3-17.

