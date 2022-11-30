SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs shorthanded in practice with Colorado College visiting for NCHC series at Amsoil Arena

Scott Sandelin said Wednesday the absences are due to a combination of injuries and illnesses, but the coach expects to have enough players available this weekend against the Tigers.

men hockey players
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) and Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) celebrate after scoring a goal against Cornell at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
November 30, 2022 04:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Coming off a bye week over Thanksgiving, a banged-up Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team should be back — or close — to full strength entering its final two weeks of play before taking another pause for Christmas.

UMD is not.

In fact, the Bulldogs could very well be worse off this weekend than they were two weeks ago in a split at snowy Western Michigan. The Bulldogs were without numerous players during Wednesday’s practice. Two others skated in no-contact jerseys.

“It’s been an interesting week,” Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said.

The only players ruled out as of Wednesday by Sandelin for the 7 p.m. NCHC games on Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena are freshman defenseman Aidan Dubinsky — who has missed the last three games dating back to Nov. 12 against Omaha — and sophomore forward Kyler Kleven, who is out with a long-term upper body injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those not practicing on Wednesday were junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, sophomore center Dominic James and senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen. Junior wing Blake Biondi and freshman center Cole Spicer were in no-contact jerseys.

Sandelin said the absences are due to a combination of injuries and illnesses, but he expects to have enough players this weekend against the Tigers.

“To me, this is a huge weekend for us at this time of the year,” Sandelin said. “We’re coming off a week last week where we didn’t play. I thought we had some good days, then got the guys away from it. Then we started this week and haven’t had a full complement of players since Monday.”

The absence of Kaiser, James and Thiessen would be major holes for UMD to fill against Colorado College, who UMD split with a month ago in Colorado Springs, losing 5-0 and winning 3-1.

Kaiser not only leads the Bulldogs, but all NCHC skaters, in average ice time per game at 26:14 a night. He’s played 30 or more minutes in each of UMD’s past three games while Dubinsky has been out of the lineup.

James gets the most average ice time of any UMD forward at 20:37 per game. He’s also the team’s leader in the faceoff circle at 55%, having won 143 of 258 draws this year.

Thiessen has started the last five games for UMD after relieving junior goalie Zach Stejskal 14:31 into the shutout loss at CC to open NCHC play. In six conference games, Thiessen has posted a .902 save percentage and 2.61 goals against average.

college men playing hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Matthew Thiessen (36) blocks a shot on goal against Omaha at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Even coming off a season played during a pandemic, Sandelin said nothing prepares a coach for a week like UMD has had post-Thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You just deal with it,” Sandelin said of the absences. “Every day, it’s wait for the trainer’s report.”

Bulldogs sophomore defenseman Owen Gallatin, who ranks second on the team in average time on ice at 22:23 per game, said it’s been an abnormal week of practice and working with a limited number of players is hard, but things have been trending upward.

The team is doing what it can to get ready for a quick rematch with the Tigers, he said.

“Today we had more guys back, which is positive,” Gallatin said Wednesday, “And then tomorrow we should have more guys back, and by the weekend we should be ready to go.”

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
McMahon filling playmaking void up front for Bulldogs following departures of Giguere, Klein
A prolific scorer in high school for Maple Grove, Mannon McMahon has stepped up offensively in 2022-23 for the Bulldogs. The season is only halfway done, and McMahon is having a career year.
December 14, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Bulldogs Hockey
Esko's Karson Kuhlman reuniting with former Bulldogs teammates in Winnipeg
The Seattle Kraken placed Karson Kuhlman on waivers Monday, and he was claimed Tuesday by a Winnipeg Jets franchise that includes former UMD teammates Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg and Dominic Toninato.
December 13, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser has been the workhorse of young Bulldogs blue line in first half of 2022-23 season
A 2020 third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kaiser leads the NCHC in average ice time and is key to the Bulldogs' breakouts, ability to defend.
December 12, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs disappointed, not discouraged after another OT loss to Denver
Minnesota Duluth led the Pioneers 2-1 and 3-2 in the third period, but the top-ranked team in the country and leaders of the NCHC at the break battled back for a 4-3 victory.
December 10, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs settle for 'bad' tie, handing St. Thomas first WCHA points of season
The Tommies came into Saturday's game 0-13-0 with no points in league play, but picked up two via a win in the shootout.
December 10, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSMEMBERS-ONLY
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
gopherrecruits122222.jpg
College
Gophers’ four-star running back Darius Taylor ‘one of prized recruits of the class’
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
December 21, 2022 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_8832.jpg
College
UMD basketball teams grind out wins over St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs men won their second overtime game with the Huskies this season.
December 18, 2022 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121121.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets comeback not enough to top Pointers
UWS trailed by as many as 16 with less than 12 minutes to go and got within three points.
December 17, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
How has Gophers football fared in transfer portal compared to Big Ten West foes?
Minnesota sits middle of the pack in the conference with 7 players leaving and 2 incoming
December 17, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press