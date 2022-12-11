Bulldogs settle for 'bad' tie, handing St. Thomas first WCHA points of season

DULUTH — A day after routing St. Thomas 8-1 at home, Minnesota Duluth handed a struggling St. Thomas team its first points of the season in WCHA play, tying the Tommies 1-1 in overtime before losing a shootout 3-2 in four rounds Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

“This was bad … bad,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “Tough start, we didn't really get going until the third. We had some moments in the second, but it's not good enough … not good enough.”

St. Thomas entered the night 3-14-0 overall and 0-13-0 in WCHA play, but picked up two points in the WCHA standings thanks to 48 saves by sophomore goaltender Saskia Maurer — a member of the Swiss national team and the 2022 Olympic team in Beijing.

Senior center Mannon McMahon scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal 3:18 into the second period after she was stopped by Maurer on a penalty shot 93 seconds into the second.

Crowell said Maurer was “fantastic” for the Tommies on Saturday, but the Bulldogs also didn’t do a good enough job getting to the rebounds she left in front.

“She made some good saves, but the Grade A, like wow-type of plays, I don't remember a whole handful of those,” Crowell said of Maurer. “She did what she needed to do and we didn't do what we needed to do to beat her.”

Freshman wing Haley Maxwell scored the Tommies’ lone goal on the power play with 5:29 left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime.

The Bulldogs — who were denied a power play midway through the third when sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge was mysteriously called for embellishment after being tripped en route to the net by the Tommies, resulting in a 4-on-4 — did have a chance to retake the lead via a power play late in the third, but put just a single shot on Maurer.

UMD also came up empty in 3-on-3 overtime despite a 6-2 shots on goal advantage, failing to play with the same urgency that they did a week ago in the 5-4 overtime win over No. 1-ranked Ohio State.

“Plain and simple, never take anyone lightly. Yeah, you have a win like you did last night, but you can't come out expecting the same result,” said UMD fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes. “You just can't take any game for granted. It's frustrating. We talked about that before the game, especially with the event that we put on. To come out and play like that, we're all disappointed in ourselves and taking long hard looks in the mirror.”

Saturday’s game was part of a Hockey Hits Back doubleheader being put on by Sophie’s Squad at Amsoil Arena to raise awareness for mental health issues facing youth, high school and college athletes. Sophie’s Squad, which was founded by Hughes and her family, was also raising funds for future Hockey Hits Back events.

The organization is named in honor of Sophie Wieland, a youth hockey player and friend of the Hughes family who died by suicide when she was 14. Gabbie Hughes said she wasn’t going to let Saturday’s result spoil a special day, with the nightcap between the Bulldogs men and Denver being the first NCAA Division I men’s game to host a Hockey Hits Back.

“I get to go and be a part of something bigger than a hockey game,” Hughes said. “Once I shower and get cleaned up and head up those stairs and be a part of the men's game, just shake it off and go have a blast because not a lot of people get to do that. I’m not taking it for granted. And knowing it's for Sophie and it's for a bigger cause, it’s going to help me do that.”

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD senior center Mannon McMahon — She made up for her missed penalty shot 93 seconds into the second by redirecting the puck through minutes later to give UMD a 1-0 lead.

2. UST freshman wing Haley Maxwell — She scored the game-tying goal for the Tommies to that led to their first points of the season.

1. UST sophomore goalie Saskia Maurer — She made 48 saves, including 19 in the third period and six in OT. Maurer also had two saves in the four-round shootout.

Box score

St. Thomas 0-0-1-0—1

Minnesota Duluth 0-2-0-0—1

UST wins shootout 3-2 in four rounds

First period

No scoring

Second period

1. UMD, Mannon McMahon (Taylor Anderson, Ashton Bell), 3:18

Third period

2. UST, Haley Maxwell, 14:31 (pp)

Overtime

No scoring

Saves — Saskia Maurer, UST, 48; Hailey MacLeod, UMD, 14.

Power play — UST 1-3; UMD 0-2. Penalties — UST 4-8; UMD 4-8.

