Bulldogs settle for 'bad' tie, handing St. Thomas first WCHA points of season

The Tommies came into Saturday's game 0-13-0 with no points in league play, but picked up two via a win in the shootout.

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) shoots the puck on goal against St. Thomas goaltender Saskia Maurer (29) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 10, 2022 08:23 PM
DULUTH — A day after routing St. Thomas 8-1 at home, Minnesota Duluth handed a struggling St. Thomas team its first points of the season in WCHA play, tying the Tommies 1-1 in overtime before losing a shootout 3-2 in four rounds Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

“This was bad … bad,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “Tough start, we didn't really get going until the third. We had some moments in the second, but it's not good enough … not good enough.”

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) shoots the puck near St. Thomas forward Mary Zavoral (4) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

St. Thomas entered the night 3-14-0 overall and 0-13-0 in WCHA play, but picked up two points in the WCHA standings thanks to 48 saves by sophomore goaltender Saskia Maurer — a member of the Swiss national team and the 2022 Olympic team in Beijing.

Senior center Mannon McMahon scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal 3:18 into the second period after she was stopped by Maurer on a penalty shot 93 seconds into the second.

Crowell said Maurer was “fantastic” for the Tommies on Saturday, but the Bulldogs also didn’t do a good enough job getting to the rebounds she left in front.

“She made some good saves, but the Grade A, like wow-type of plays, I don't remember a whole handful of those,” Crowell said of Maurer. “She did what she needed to do and we didn't do what we needed to do to beat her.”

college women play hockey
St. Thomas defenseman Lotti Odnoga (17) pushes Minnesota Duluth defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith (28) to the ice near St. Thomas goaltender Saskia Maurer (29) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Freshman wing Haley Maxwell scored the Tommies’ lone goal on the power play with 5:29 left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime.

The Bulldogs — who were denied a power play midway through the third when sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge was mysteriously called for embellishment after being tripped en route to the net by the Tommies, resulting in a 4-on-4 — did have a chance to retake the lead via a power play late in the third, but put just a single shot on Maurer.

UMD also came up empty in 3-on-3 overtime despite a 6-2 shots on goal advantage, failing to play with the same urgency that they did a week ago in the 5-4 overtime win over No. 1-ranked Ohio State.

“Plain and simple, never take anyone lightly. Yeah, you have a win like you did last night, but you can't come out expecting the same result,” said UMD fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes. “You just can't take any game for granted. It's frustrating. We talked about that before the game, especially with the event that we put on. To come out and play like that, we're all disappointed in ourselves and taking long hard looks in the mirror.”

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) and St. Thomas forward Maija Almich (5) take the ceremonial puck drop for Sophie’s Squad at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Saturday’s game was part of a Hockey Hits Back doubleheader being put on by Sophie’s Squad at Amsoil Arena to raise awareness for mental health issues facing youth, high school and college athletes. Sophie’s Squad, which was founded by Hughes and her family, was also raising funds for future Hockey Hits Back events.

The organization is named in honor of Sophie Wieland, a youth hockey player and friend of the Hughes family who died by suicide when she was 14. Gabbie Hughes said she wasn’t going to let Saturday’s result spoil a special day, with the nightcap between the Bulldogs men and Denver being the first NCAA Division I men’s game to host a Hockey Hits Back.

“I get to go and be a part of something bigger than a hockey game,” Hughes said. “Once I shower and get cleaned up and head up those stairs and be a part of the men's game, just shake it off and go have a blast because not a lot of people get to do that. I’m not taking it for granted. And knowing it's for Sophie and it's for a bigger cause, it’s going to help me do that.”

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD senior center Mannon McMahon — She made up for her missed penalty shot 93 seconds into the second by redirecting the puck through minutes later to give UMD a 1-0 lead.

2. UST freshman wing Haley Maxwell  — She scored the game-tying goal for the Tommies to that led to their first points of the season.

1. UST sophomore goalie Saskia Maurer — She made 48 saves, including 19 in the third period and six in OT. Maurer also had two saves in the four-round shootout.

Box score

St. Thomas 0-0-1-0—1
Minnesota Duluth 0-2-0-0—1
UST wins shootout 3-2 in four rounds
First period
No scoring
Second period
1. UMD, Mannon McMahon (Taylor Anderson, Ashton Bell), 3:18
Third period
2. UST, Haley Maxwell, 14:31 (pp)
Overtime
No scoring
Saves — Saskia Maurer, UST, 48; Hailey MacLeod, UMD, 14.
Power play — UST 1-3; UMD 0-2. Penalties — UST 4-8; UMD 4-8.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
