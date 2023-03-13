Bulldogs' season ends with Game 3 loss to St. Cloud State in NCHC quarterfinals

ST. CLOUD — Minnesota Duluth’s season came to a close Sunday via a 3-1 loss to St. Cloud State in Game 3 of a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
After falling 3-1 in Game 1 on Friday, UMD forced a decisive Game 3 with a 5-1 victory on Saturday. The Huskies now advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff next weekend at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul where they’ll meet North Dakota. Denver and Colorado College will meet in the other semifinal.
UMD entered the 2022-23 season with the longest active NCAA tournament streak, but that is snapped at seven going back to 2014-15. The Bulldogs finished the year 16-20-1 for their first losing season since going 14-19-5 in 2012-13.
The Bulldogs took a quick lead in the second period when sophomore center Dominic James set up senior wing Luke Loheit for a snipe from the slot 38 seconds into the period to put UMD ahead 1-0.
The Huskies erased that lead six minutes later with a pair of goals 14 seconds apart. Both came from freshmen, as defenseman Cooper Wylie scored on a wraparound and fourth-line winger Adam Ingram scored off a faceoff win by sophomore center Mason Salquist.
Fifth-year senior center Grant Cruikshank gave SCSU a 3-1 lead at the 12 minute mark of the second by putting away a puck that had stopped in the crease after squeaking through the five-hole of UMD junior goaltender Zach Stejskal.
In Saturday’s Game 2 victory that extended the series to Sunday’s Game 3, the Bulldogs scored three goals in the opening 6:33 of the second period — including two that were just 16 seconds apart — to turn a 1-1 game into a 4-1 UMD advantage heading into the third.
The Bulldogs were unable to build on their quick goal Sunday, getting outshot 21-11 by SCSU in the second period.