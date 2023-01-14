99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs roll over Beavers in series opener at Amsoil Arena

Gabbie Hughes is on the verge of joining the 200 point club

Ashton Bell skates with the puck
Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman Ashton Bell carries the puck on Friday against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Terry Norton / UMD Athletics
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 09:37 PM
DULUTH — Seven different Bulldogs scored on Friday to lead No. 6 Minnesota Duluth to an 8-1 victory over Bemidji State in WCHA play at Amsoil Arena.

Fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson had two goals and junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith had a four-point night via a goal and three assists to pace the Bulldogs, who host the Beavers again at 3 p.m. in Duluth.

Anderson's fifth-year senior linemates, winger Anneke Linser and center Gabbie Hughes, both had a goal and two assists each. Senior center Mannon McMahon also had three points on Friday via three assists that gave UMD a 3-0 first-period lead.

Hughes needs just two points Saturday to become the eighth Bulldog to reach 200 points for her career.

Sophomore wing Jenna Lawry, junior wing Clara Van Wieren and fifth-year senior Maggie Flaherty also had goals on Friday with Lawry's score — her first goal as a Bulldog — late in the second period putting UMD ahead 6-1 at the second intermission.

Freshman goaltender Hailey Macleod got the start for UMD on Friday. She finished with 11 saves, getting beat just once early in the third by Bemidji State's Reece Hunt. Hanna Hogenson made 29 saves for BSU.

DSC_4015.jpg
Minnesota Duluth freshman goaltender Hailey Macleod attempts to make a save against Bemdji State on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Terry Norton / UMD Athletics
DSC_4998.jpg
Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith, center, takes a shot against Bemidji State on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Terry Norton / UMD Athletics
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) shoots the puck on goal against Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson (1) and Bemidji State defenseman Khloe Lund (19) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Terry Norton for the News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) and Minnesota Duluth defenseman Maggie Flaherty (29) celebrate after scoring a goal against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Terry Norton for the News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Hailey MacLeod (35) makes a glove save against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Wednesday in Duluth.
Terry Norton for the News Tribune

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
