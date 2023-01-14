Bulldogs roll over Beavers in series opener at Amsoil Arena
Gabbie Hughes is on the verge of joining the 200 point club
DULUTH — Seven different Bulldogs scored on Friday to lead No. 6 Minnesota Duluth to an 8-1 victory over Bemidji State in WCHA play at Amsoil Arena.
Fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson had two goals and junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith had a four-point night via a goal and three assists to pace the Bulldogs, who host the Beavers again at 3 p.m. in Duluth.
Taylor Anderson finds nothing but net for her second goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/2J5znfuDjR— UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023
Anderson's fifth-year senior linemates, winger Anneke Linser and center Gabbie Hughes, both had a goal and two assists each. Senior center Mannon McMahon also had three points on Friday via three assists that gave UMD a 3-0 first-period lead.
Hughes needs just two points Saturday to become the eighth Bulldog to reach 200 points for her career.
Gabbie Hughes strikes for her 78th career goal and 196th career point to give UMD a 4-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/VSSPheLneB— UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023
Sophomore wing Jenna Lawry, junior wing Clara Van Wieren and fifth-year senior Maggie Flaherty also had goals on Friday with Lawry's score — her first goal as a Bulldog — late in the second period putting UMD ahead 6-1 at the second intermission.
Freshman goaltender Hailey Macleod got the start for UMD on Friday. She finished with 11 saves, getting beat just once early in the third by Bemidji State's Reece Hunt. Hanna Hogenson made 29 saves for BSU.