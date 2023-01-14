Bulldogs roll over Beavers in series opener at Amsoil Arena

DULUTH — Seven different Bulldogs scored on Friday to lead No. 6 Minnesota Duluth to an 8-1 victory over Bemidji State in WCHA play at Amsoil Arena.

Fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson had two goals and junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith had a four-point night via a goal and three assists to pace the Bulldogs, who host the Beavers again at 3 p.m. in Duluth.

Taylor Anderson finds nothing but net for her second goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/2J5znfuDjR — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

Anderson's fifth-year senior linemates, winger Anneke Linser and center Gabbie Hughes, both had a goal and two assists each. Senior center Mannon McMahon also had three points on Friday via three assists that gave UMD a 3-0 first-period lead.

Hughes needs just two points Saturday to become the eighth Bulldog to reach 200 points for her career.

Gabbie Hughes strikes for her 78th career goal and 196th career point to give UMD a 4-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/VSSPheLneB — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) January 14, 2023

Sophomore wing Jenna Lawry, junior wing Clara Van Wieren and fifth-year senior Maggie Flaherty also had goals on Friday with Lawry's score — her first goal as a Bulldog — late in the second period putting UMD ahead 6-1 at the second intermission.

Freshman goaltender Hailey Macleod got the start for UMD on Friday. She finished with 11 saves, getting beat just once early in the third by Bemidji State's Reece Hunt. Hanna Hogenson made 29 saves for BSU.

Minnesota Duluth freshman goaltender Hailey Macleod attempts to make a save against Bemdji State on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith, center, takes a shot against Bemidji State on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) shoots the puck on goal against Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson (1) and Bemidji State defenseman Khloe Lund (19) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth. Terry Norton for the News Tribune

Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) and Minnesota Duluth defenseman Maggie Flaherty (29) celebrate after scoring a goal against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth. Terry Norton for the News Tribune