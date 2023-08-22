Bulldogs rally to support Francis in second battle with cancer

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior captain Luke Loheit and Bulldogs junior defenseman Will Francis had been skating together two to three times per week this summer. In addition, the two Twin Cities natives were playing together in Da Beauty League in Edina.

Loheit was scheduled to play with Francis one night earlier this month in the summer charity league when he got a call from his teammate and friend. Just over a year after ringing the bell on an 848-day battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Francis was once again battling cancer.

UMD Athletics

Francis went public with his recurrence on Monday afternoon, sharing that he’ll miss the 2023 fall semester at UMD while undergoing treatment in the Twin Cities. He set a goal of returning to campus and the ice at Amsoil Arena in January.

Upon learning about Francis’ recurrence of cancer, Loheit said the team told Francis that they loved him, and that his health is a priority above everything else.

“Will, as we all know, he's a warrior. He's obviously been through this test once and we have no doubt that he can battle through it and get through it again for a second time,” Loheit said. “We're all there for him. We all love him and and we're super excited for him to be back with us in January once he battles through this second round of cancer. He clearly has proven that he can do it. He can battle through anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement posted Monday, Francis, 22, said the recurrence of cancer was detected via a blood test during a routine post-recovery check up in August. He was originally diagnosed with leukemia in March 2020 at the age of 19, declared cancer free in July 2020 and completed his last chemotherapy treatment in July 2022.

Francis, who turns 23 in November, said in his statement the recurrence came as a shock because he had no symptoms like he did back in March 2020. He said he’s felt great on and off the ice, and is “in the best physical shape of my life.”

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Will Francis (23) shoots the puck on goal against St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10 in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Both Loheit and Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin also used the word “shocked” this week to describe their initial reaction to Francis’ second cancer diagnosis because of the summer Francis was having. Both agreed Francis is in the best shape he’s been in as a Bulldog.

In addition to playing in Da Beauty League — where Francis had two goals and two assists in five games — Francis also took part in the Anaheim Ducks’ prospect development camp this summer. He was drafted by the franchise in the sixth round in 2019 and attended last summer’s camp, too.

Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin talks to the press during a press conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Budwieser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

More on Will Francis:





“It was hard. It was hard to hear because he was having a great, great summer and he was excited about the start of the year,” Sandelin said. “We’re all pulling for him. He’s a strong kid. He’s gone through a lot of stuff. We’re hoping he is going to get through this.”

For Sandelin — whose team opens the 2023-24 season Oct. 7 against Michigan Tech at Amsoil Arena — hockey is secondary right now to Francis’ health, however, the Bulldogs coach said he knows that’s not the case for Francis. Hockey remains at the forefront of the young defenseman’s mind.

The 2022-23 season was Francis’ first full season of hockey since 2018-19 when he was an 18-year-old with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League. He played in 28 games last year as a sophomore at UMD, picking up an assist on March 4 at St. Cloud State for his first collegiate point.

Francis played in just five games at UMD as a freshman in 2021-22 while still traveling to the Twin Cities to undergo cancer treatment. He missed the entirety of the 2020-21 season while battling cancer after playing just 10 games with Cedar Rapids in the USHL in 2019-20 because of a knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way that last season and last school year ended for me, and the way that my summer has gone with friends, family and hockey, I was optimistic entering the coming year,” Francis said in his statement. “I’m surrounded and supported by not only my family, all my teammates who are like my brothers, all of our coaches and athletic trainers, and friends but an excellent team of doctors and medical professionals, and they have a plan for us to again attack and defeat the disease.”

Loheit and Francis have known each other long before they became teammates at UMD in the fall of 2021. Prior to that, they played against each other down in the Twin Cities in bantams and in high school. Loheit, 23, played for Minnetonka while Francis played for Centennial.

Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) skates with the puck against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Feb. 3 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Francis’ second fight against cancer was not the motivation Loheit said he and his fellow captains were looking for going into the 2023-24 season, however, they want to turn this unfortunate circumstance into a positive come March and hopefully April. Xcel Energy Center — where UMD has won two of its three NCAA titles — in St. Paul — Francis’ hometown — is the site of this year’s NCAA Frozen Four and national championship game.

Loheit would like nothing more than to hand that trophy right to Francis if the Bulldogs claim a fourth title.

“We know that Will will be battling just as hard, if not harder on a daily basis than we are,” Loheit said. “He’s going through some real-life s—-, to put it straight forward. He’s battling daily and we have to battle for him and for each other. At the end of the day, we want to be lifting up that national championship trophy with him at the end of the season. I want him to be the first to touch it once we win it.”