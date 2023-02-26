Bulldogs 'outworked' by Miami, lose home finale at Amsoil Arena

DULUTH — Playing its final game of the 2022-23 season at Amsoil Arena, Minnesota Duluth lost to last-place Miami on Saturday 4-1 to split the lone NCHC series between the two schools this season.

The Bulldogs — who can’t finish higher than their current position of fifth — close the regular season next weekend at St. Cloud State, which is one of three teams UMD could see again on the road two weeks from now in a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.

“It's frustrating. It's frustrating to talk about the same things over and over again,” Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said. “Every time you think we're doing some good things, next thing you know, we shoot ourselves in the foot. That’s why we are, where we are. It's that simple. I’ve seen some really good things, really not so good things and can't figure out which which team we're going to be.”

The RedHawks led 2-1 after the first period and extended the advantage to 3-1 just 4:20 into the second period when senior center Joe Cassetti picked up a fumbled puck and fired it through the five-hole of UMD senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen.

Thiessen, who was making back-to-back starts for the first time since December, was pulled after Cassetti’s goal and replaced by junior Zach Stejskal of Cohasset. Stejskal finished with eight saves on eight shots after Thiessen made 12 stops on the 15 shots he faced.

Miami junior goaltender Ludvig Persson — who made 44 saves in a 4-0 shutout of UMD at Amsoil Arena last season on Feb. 26, 2022 — finished with 50 saves for Miami.

“He steals games for them, from every single team,” UMD fifth-year senior captain Tanner Laderoute said of Persson. “He’s a really good goalie, but you have to find way to score.

“We just got outworked. The shots don’t tell the tale of the game. We got outworked.”

Senior wing John Sladic and sophomore center Red Savage scored in the first period for Miami, with Bulldogs freshman wing Isaac Howard briefly tying the game at 1-1 via a shot he put off the crossbar and in for his fifth goal of the season.

“We had a ton of chances tonight as a team,” Howard said. “The goal there, (fifth-year senior defenseman Derek Dashcke) shot up top, it hit me kind of in my chest and just dropped in front. I went high glove. A nice little bounce.”

With Saturday’s loss, the Bulldogs fall to 14-17-1 overall and 9-13 in NCHC play, clinching their first losing season in conference play since the NCHC began in 2013-14. UMD finishes 2022-23 10-9 at home.

The RedHawks (8-20-4, 3-16-3) came into the weekend having already clinched their fifth last-place finish in the league’s 10 seasons. Miami has finished in the bottom two of the NCHC in seven straight seasons.

The Bulldogs beat Miami 3-2 on Friday after taking a three-goal lead into the third period. Laderoute said Saturday’s loss began when UMD gave the RedHawks hope with those two third-period goals on Friday.

“Going back to Friday, having a 3-0 lead and playing really well and giving that up, it gives belief and hope,” Laderoute said. “Belief and hope is all you can have in a sport like hockey. That will take you so far. So giving them a little bit of hope on Friday, saying ‘Oh, maybe we can come back and beat this team,’ and look what happened on Saturday. So that's how it happens.”

Matt’s Three Stars

3. MU sophomore center Red Savage — Scored the game-winning goal for Miami 68 seconds after Howard had tied the game at 1-1.

2. MU senior center Joe Cassetti — Finished with two goals, scoring early in the second and then adding en empty net goal late.

1. MU junior goaltender Ludvig Persson — Persson made 50 saves for the third time in his career, though the first time this season.

Box score

Miami 2-1-1—4

Minnesota Duluth 1-0-0—1

First period

1. MU, John Sladic (Jack Olmstead, Blake Mesenburg), 11:09

2. UMD, Isaac Howard (Derek Daschke, Luke Mylymok), 15:55

3. MU, Red Savage (Matthew Barbolini, Axel Kumlin), 17:03

Second period

4. MU, Joe Cassetti, 4:20

Third period

5. MU, Cassetti, 18:22 (en)

Saves — Ludvig Persson, MU, 50; Matthew Thiessen, UMD, 12; Zach Stejskal, UMD, 8.

Power play — MU 1-6; UMD 0-4. Penalties — MU 5-10; UMD 7-14.

