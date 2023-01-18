Bulldogs' Hughes nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award for second-straight season

DULUTH — For the second consecutive season, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes is one of 15 nominees for the Hockey Humanitarian Award . She is one of four repeat finalists from a year ago.

Hughes, a co-captain, has continued her work as a mental health advocate this season, something she began last fall with the founding of Sophie’s Squad. The nonprofit mental health organization — named in honor of Sophie Wieland, a youth hockey player and family friend who died by suicide when she was 14 — raises funds and awareness for mental health issues facing athletes from the youth levels through college.

Bulldog Insider Podcast: We should be talking more about Gabbie Hughes Thanks to the return of an Olympic gold medalist and a goaltender who has broke out on the international stage in the past year, Bulldogs fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes hasn't been in the spotlight as much as you might expect for a player coming off a season in which she was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award. Listen Now

This fall, following the organization’s first charity golf outing and 5K run, Sophie’s Squad made a $50,000 donation to the new impatient mental health unit at Children’s Minnesota hospital. The organization has been holding Hockey Hits Back mental health awareness events sometimes multiple nights in a single week at high school and college hockey games throughout Minnesota this season, with Hughes and her UMD teammates helping at these events when not with the Bulldogs.

UMD put on a Hockey Hits Back doubleheader during the women’s and men’s games on Dec. 10 at Amsoil Arena, raising over $9,000.

The Hockey Humanitarian Award is entering its 28th season. The all-gender, all-division award is presented to “college hockey’s finest citizen” each year during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four. The five finalists for the 2023 award will be named in February while the winner will be announced April 7 in Tampa, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughes is leading the Bulldogs in scoring this season with seven goals and 24 assists. She is one point shy of becoming the seventh Bulldog with 200 career points. UMD is at St. Thomas this weekend in WCHA play, taking on the Tommies in Mendota Heights, Minnesota at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Ice Arena.