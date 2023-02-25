Bulldogs hold off Miami for 3-2 win, but won't be home for NCHC quarterfinals

DULUTH — Despite doing its part on Friday, Minnesota Duluth will play its final home game of the 2022-23 season when it wraps up its NCHC series with Miami on Saturday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs beat the RedHawks 3-2 in the series opener on Friday after celebrating six seniors during a pregame Senior Night ceremony. UMD was knocked out of contention for a top-four finish in the NCHC before the final buzzer, however, after St. Cloud State won at Omaha on Friday 6-2 to join Denver, Western Michigan and the Mavericks in securing a home best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series March 10-12.

“It was important to get the win tonight, build off last Saturday,” said Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin, whose team closes the regular season at SCSU next weekend. “We got a chance to have a really great week if we can play well tomorrow and get another one.”

The Bulldogs, who won 6-5 at Denver last Saturday, took a three-goal lead into the third period for the second game in a row, only to see it almost wiped off the board early in the period.

UMD led Miami 3-0 at the start of the third period on Friday following goals by senior wing Luke Loheit and junior defenseman Darian Gotz in the first period, and another goal by sophomore defenseman Owen Gallatin in the second.

The Bulldogs were even on the power play for the opening 1:15 of the third Friday, but Miami killed the penalty and followed with a pair of goals by junior wing PJ Fletcher and senior wing Ryan Savage just 1:14 apart before the period’s five-minute mark.

“With how the first two periods went, we did get lulled into playing not as hard, or as we were playing in the first and second period,” Gallatin said of the third. “Obviously that can't happen, but if we play like we do in the first and second, in the third as well, then it'll be a way better turnout and way better game (Saturday).”

The Dogs are off and running! 🐶



Loheit's tally opened the scoring with @UMDMensHockey now up 2-0 after 20



Midway through the third, UMD had to kill off a five-minute major that was handed to Loheit for contact to the head following a quick video review. The Bulldogs also had to withstand a late attack by Miami in the final minute after it pulled junior goalie Ludvig Persson, who finished with 35 saves on 38 shots.

UMD senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen made 36 saves — one short of his career high — on 38 shots Friday as Miami outshot UMD in 20-7 in the third period. Just five of those shots on goal came during the Loheit major.

“It was a huge gut-check for us,” Gotz said of the third period. “Losing one of our top penalty killers in Luke wasn't great, but Jack Smith did a great job. He stepped up. (Miami) needed one more goal to tie the game, so it was time to put the game on the line.”

Puck drop for Saturday’s home finale is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., however, the start could be delayed as there will be two Section 7AA high school boys hockey playoff games played at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by Game 2 of the UMD women’s WCHA series against St. Cloud State.

UMD did just fine traveling for the NCHC quarterfinals a year ago after it lost a fourth-place tiebreaker to St. Cloud State. The Bulldogs swept the Huskies in two games in St. Cloud en route to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff title and seventh consecutive NCAA tournament berth.

The Bulldogs last hosted an NCHC quarterfinal series in 2019, in part because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 postseason with the entirety of the 2021 NCHC tournament played in a bubble in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

“We knew it was a long shot,” Sandelin said of home ice. “We're just trying to find our game, put some wins together here, build some momentum going into the playoffs. I don't mind being on the road. It would be great to be at home, don't get me wrong, but we’d be on the road after that for the rest of the year anyway.”

Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman Derek Daschke takes a shot against his former team, Miami, on Friday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Daschke was one of six UMD seniors honored prior to Friday's game along with fifth-year senior forwards Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques, true senior forwards Quinn Olson and Luke Loheit and senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD fifth-year senior wing Tanner Laderoute — He was UMD’s top penalty killer as Miami came up empty on five power plays that spanned 11:13. “Tanner was buzzing all night, it was good to see,” Sandelin said.

2. MU junior goaltender Ludvig Persson — The Swedish goalie for Miami made 28 saves in the opening two periods and stopped a number of one-on-one chances against Bulldogs throughout the night.

1. UMD sophomore defenseman Owen Gallatin — His goal was the decider Friday, as UMD’s blue liners scored two of the team’s three goals Friday. Junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser set up the first score with a shot that produced a rebound for Loheit to bury.

Box score

Miami 0-0-2—2

Minnesota Duluth 2-1-0—3

First period

1. UMD, Luke Loheit (Wyatt Kaiser, Dominic James), 8:43

2. UMD, Darian Gotz (Jesse Jacques, Luke Mylymok), 13:50

Second period

3. UMD, Owen Gallatin (Quinn Olson, Kyle Bettens), 5:40

Third period

4. MU, PJ Fletcher (Red Savage), 3:40

5. MU, Ryan Savage (Hampus Rydqvist), 4:54

Saves — Ludvig Persson, MU, 35; Matthew Thiessen, UMD, 36.

Power play — MU 0-5; UMD 0-5. Penalties — MU 5-10; UMD 6-23.

