99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Bulldogs have St. Cloud State's number again, hold on for 4-3 win

UMD scores twice in the third period to beat the Huskies for the fifth straight time.

SCSU vs UMD_1179.jpg
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) stops a shot by St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) under his pads in the second period Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 03, 2023 11:09 PM

ST. CLOUD — For the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team, maybe it just needs to face St. Cloud State more often.

The Bulldogs got two goals from Quinn Olson, goals from Carter Loney and Cole Spicer and 34 saves from Zach Stejkstal to beat No. 6 St. Cloud State 4-3 in an NCHC game on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The two teams play the last game of the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brooks Center.

It is the third win of the season for the Bulldogs (10-13 NCHC, 15-17-1 overall) over the Huskies (11-9-3, 19-11-3). UMD has defeated SCSU five straight times and in six of the teams' last seven meetings.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:

With the loss, SCSU is in fourth place in the conference standings, three points behind both Western Michigan (14-8-1, 22-12-1) and Nebraska Omaha (13-8-2, 18-12-3) going into the last game of the regular season. The Mavericks took a 5-4 overtime loss on Friday at North Dakota, while Western Michigan pounded Miami 5-0.

Minnesota Duluth has a two-point lead over North Dakota for fifth place in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olson, a senior wing from Calgary, Alberta, scored the first two goals of the game and the Bulldogs led 2-0 after the first period.

It was 2-2 going into the third after the Huskies got two goals from senior Kyler Kupka in the second period.

The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead at 3:32 of the third period when Loney stole the puck from Cooper Wylie in the neutral zone, went in and scored on a breakaway.

On a rush, UMD got a goal from Spicer on a nice passing play from Isaac Howard and Jack Smith at 9:27 to take a 4-2 lead.

The Huskies got an extra attacker goal by Mason Salquist at 19:35 of the third period to cut the deficit to 4-3. SCSU had one last gasp when it had an offensive zone faceoff with 2 seconds left. The puck went back to Jami Krannila, but his slap shot went off the heel of his stick and into the corner to end the game.

UMD 4, No. 6 SCSU 3

UMD 2-0-2—4

SCSU 0-2-1—3

First period scoring — 1. UMD, Quinn Olson 6 (Dominic James 14, Wyatt Kaiser 13) 10:10 (pp); 2. UMD, Olson 7S (Kaiser 14, Darian Gotz 3) 19:37.

Second period scoring — 3. SCSU, Kyler Kupka 8 (Aidan Spellacy 4) 8:38; 4. SCSU, Kupka 9 (Adam Ingram 14, Cooper Wylie 2) 10:52 (pp).

Third period scoring — 5. UMD, Carter Loney 2 (unassisted) 3:32; 6. UMD, Cole Spicer 3 (Isaac Howard 10, Jack Smith 3) 9:27; 7. SCSU, Mason Salquist 3 (Josh Luedtke 9, Jami Krannila 18) 19:35 (ea).

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 9-9-16—34 (3 GA). SCSU, Jaxon Castor 7-10-4—21 (4 GA).

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What To Read Next
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
UMD baseball season opens with loss
March 03, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Thunder practice
College
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College drops athletics programs
March 03, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen gives instruction on a defensive possession during Minnesota’s 105-54 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 12, 2022.
College
Shipley: Timing on Lindsay Whalen’s decision to step down seems odd
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press