Bulldogs hang on to win Rocky Mountain barnburner, 6-5 over Denver

DENVER — Minnesota Duluth took a three-goal lead into the third period Saturday, and the Bulldogs needed every one of those goals and then some to pull off the upset of third-ranked and league leading Denver.

The Pioneers stormed back in the third with three goals of their own, but the 19th goal of the season for freshman wing Ben Steeves proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs won a 6-5 barnburner in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains to split the weekend series at Magness Arena.

UMD got eight points from its freshman class as Steeves and Isaac Howard combined for seven points alone, with Steeves scoring twice and Howard notching three assists.

The Bulldogs defensemen also had a strong offensive night, factoring into five of the team’s six goals and combining for seven points off two goals and five assists. Junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser finished with four points off a goal and three assists.

Trailing 5-2 going into the third period, Denver scored twice in the opening 1:43 of the third to cut UMD’s lead to one. Both sides combined for three goals in the opening 2:30 of the third as UMD went back up by two via Steeves' goal 2:26 into the third period. Sophomore center Massimo Rizzo once again made it a one-goal game by picking up his second goal of the third period at the 8:22 mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs scored three goals on six shots, while also successfully killing off a major penalty, to take a three-goal lead into the second intermission Saturday.

Kaiser, Steeves and freshman wing Luke Johnson all scored in the second period for UMD, with Johnson notching his first collegiate goal just 1:16 after Denver sophomore wing Jack Devine tied the game 74 seconds into the second period.

Steeves picked up his 18th goal of the season with 2:41 left before the intermission on a feed by freshman defenseman Joey Pierce. Kaiser put UMD ahead by three with 1:12 left in the second via a power play goal.

Denver pulled senior goaltender Magnus Chrona — a semifinalist for national goaltender of the year — during the intermission, as Chrona finished with 13 saves on 18 shots.

The Bulldogs led the Pioneers 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes on Saturday as both teams capitalized on the power play late in the period.

Senior wing Quinn Olson and sophomore defenseman Darian Gotz scored for UMD in the first, with Gotz striking a little over two minutes into the game via a shot from the point through traffic that DU senior goaltender Magnus Chrona never appeared to see.

A boarding major by Olson led to Pioneers sophomore wing Carter Mazur tying the game 24 seconds into the major power play. Denver killed the final 50 seconds of its major own power play via a tripping penalty, while also putting UMD on the advantage for the final 39 seconds of the first period.

UMD only needed 25 seconds of power play time to take the lead as Olson put away a rebound that came off a shot by Kaiser with 14.2 seconds left in the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

UMD finished 3-for-4 on the power play while holding Denver 2-for-5.

