Bulldogs goalie great Hunter Shepard wins AHL's Calder Cup, named postseason MVP

DULUTH — Hunter Shepard, the brick wall behind Minnesota Duluth's back-to-back NCAA championships in 2018 and 2019, is now an American Hockey League champion after backstopping the Hershey Bears to the franchise's 12th Calder Cup title on Wednesday night.

Shepard, the Cohasset native who was a standout goaltender at Grand Rapids High School, made 45 saves on the road in the Bears' 3-2 overtime victory over the Coachella Valley Thunderbirds at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. He started all 20 postseason games for the Bears — who are the top minor league affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals — going 14-6 with three shutouts, a .914 save percentage and 2.27 goals against average to be named the Calder Cup MVP.

True story: sat by @MickHatten a few years ago watching the Richter being handed to someone not named Hunter Shepard. The winner was described as displaying “the true mark of a champion.” Mick turned to me and said, “Another ‘true mark of a champion’ is winning a championship.” https://t.co/ceAwKC4p6O — Jess Myers (@JessRMyers) June 22, 2023

Postseason success is nothing new for Shepard, who won back-to-back national championships at UMD as a sophomore and junior and was part of two NCHC Frozen Faceoff championships in 2017 and 2019. He was a perfect 8-0 in NCAA tournament games as a starter, recording a .953 save percentage and 0.97 GAA. He gave up just one goal in his two NCAA championship game victories.

Shepard made an NCAA-record 115 straight starts between 2017-2020, and finished as a two-time All-American and two-time NCHC Goaltender of the Year. He won the Frank Brimsek Award in 2013-14 as the top senior high school goaltender in Minnesota and was the NAHL Goaltender of the Year in 2015-16 with the Bismarck Bobcats.

But despite all of Shepard's amateur accolades, the NHL passed on offering the undrafted free agent a contract following the 2019-20 season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bears signed Shepard on an AHL contract in June 2020, but he spent the majority of his first two professional seasons down a level playing for the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Shepard, now 27, became the Bears' go-to goalie this season, playing 33 regular season games. He finished with a 20-8-5 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.18 GAA. After receiving a two-year, two-way entry-level NHL contract from the Capitals in July 2021, Shepard received his first NHL call-up in December when Washington was bit by the injury bug in net, though he didn't get to make that first NHL start.

Shepard will be an unrestricted free agent when NHL free agency begins on July 1.