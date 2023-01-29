Bulldogs finish off sweep of No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State
Isaac Howard and Owen Gallatin finish with a goal and assist each, scoring key goals to hold off Huskies' comeback attempts.
DULUTH — In the 1989 cinematic classic “Major League,” Cleveland manager Lou Brown defined a win streak as three games.
By that definition, Minnesota Duluth established its first winning streak of the 2022-23 season on Saturday while also earning its first NCHC weekend series sweep via a 6-3 victory over No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena.
The Huskies came into the weekend tied with Denver atop the NCHC, while coach Brett Larson — the former Bulldogs captain and assistant coach out of Duluth Denfeld High School — was seeking his 100th win in five seasons as head coach of the Huskies.
Larson remains at 99 wins while his team falls to third in the NCHC. UMD moved up to fifth place in the league and within six points of fourth-place Western Michigan, who visits Duluth next weekend.
The Bulldogs exploded for three special-teams goals in the first period, getting power play goals from senior wing Luke Loheit and freshman wing Ben Steeves on UMD’s first two power play chances of the evening. Then on the Huskies’ first power play of the evening, senior center Jesse Jacques of Hermantown tallied his first shorthanded goal in five seasons at UMD.
SCSU pulled within a goal via a power play goals in its next two advantages, both coming off the stick of senior center Jami Krannila from the right faceoff circle, beating UMD junior goaltender Zach Stejskal on the back door.
The Huskies had the opportunity to blow the game open via a five-minute slashing major accessed to UMD freshman Luke Johnson, just as UMD did the night before when it scored three on a Huskies major en route to a 5-3 win. The major power play came via a successful challenge by coach Brett Larson, but SCSU couldn’t convert.
UMD not only killed off the major power play, but sophomore defenseman Owen Gallatin scored late in the second to give UMD a 4-2 lead going into the third.
SCSU freshman Ethan AuCoin pulled SCSU back within one six-plus minutes into the third period, but the third goal in three weekends by freshman wing Isaac Howard and an empty-net goal by sophomore center Dominic James clinched the Bulldogs' win.