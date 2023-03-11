6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bulldogs down to their last life after dropping NCHC quarterfinal opener 3-1 at St. Cloud State

The Huskies take a 1-0 lead in best-of-three.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Joey Pierce (18) dives after the pick against St. Cloud State forward Ryan Rosborough (12) and St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
March 10, 2023 10:21 PM

ST. CLOUD — The 2022-23 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team is down to its final life following a 3-1 loss at St. Cloud State on Friday in Game 1 of a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

After winning three straight games over the Huskies to start the year, the Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games to SCSU over the last seven days. UMD will need a win in Game 2 at 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Cloud to keep its season alive and force a third game at 6 p.m. Sunday.

SCSU took a 2-1 lead into the third period thanks to a 4-on-4 goal scored on a 3-on-2 rush late in the second period. Huskies fifth-year senior Micah Miller of Grand Rapids — who later added a 195-foot empty-net goal — finished off the odd-man attack by putting away a puck senior defenseman Ondrej Trebal sent to the far post.

The Bulldogs and Huskies both went down a skater when UMD sophomore defenseman Owen Gallatin sent SCSU senior wing Chase Brand into the wall head-first. Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart, another Grand Rapids native and Minnesota Wild prospect, retaliated with a cross-check.

A video review of both hits upgraded Gallatin’s hit to a boarding major while Peart’s retaliation remained a minor. The Bulldogs were able to kill off Gallatin’s major, which carried over to the third period, but failed to find an equalizer in the final period.

SCSU took an early 1-0 lead in Game 1 when sophomore defenseman Josh Luedtke shoveled a puck past UMD junior goaltender Zach Stejskal just 3:22 into the postseason opener.

UMD was able to tie the game 12:20 into the second via a power play snipe by sophomore Dominic James. It was UMD’s ninth power play goal in 19 chances over five games against the Huskies this season.

Stejskal, the Cohasset native, finished with 22 saves on 24 shots in his fourth consecutive start. SCSU junior goalie Dominic Basse, who got the Huskies their first win of the season in overtime last Saturday, made 24 saves.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) celebrates after Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) scores a goal against St. Cloud State during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) and St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) crash into St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) and the net during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (23) and Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Mylymok (21) fight after a hit on St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson (15) skates against St. Cloud State forward Adam Ingram (34) and St. Cloud State defenseman Cooper Wylie (26) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State players celebrate a power play goal in the second period against Minnesota Duluth during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) scores a power play goal against Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) stops the puck against Minnesota Duluth during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Will Francis (23) shoots the puck on goal against St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) stops the puck in front of St. Cloud State forward Adam Ingram (34) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Jesse Jacques (8) shoots the puck on goal against St. Cloud State goaltender Dominic Basse (31) during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) stops a shot on goal against St. Cloud State during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State players celebrate after St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) scored a goal against Minnesota Duluth during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) celebrates after St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) scored the first goal of the game against Minnesota Duluth during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Owen Gallatin (20) passes the puck against St. Cloud State during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
NCHC referee Timm Walsh calls a penalty against Duluth during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
