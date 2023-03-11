Bulldogs down to their last life after dropping NCHC quarterfinal opener 3-1 at St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD — The 2022-23 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team is down to its final life following a 3-1 loss at St. Cloud State on Friday in Game 1 of a best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
After winning three straight games over the Huskies to start the year, the Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games to SCSU over the last seven days. UMD will need a win in Game 2 at 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Cloud to keep its season alive and force a third game at 6 p.m. Sunday.
SCSU took a 2-1 lead into the third period thanks to a 4-on-4 goal scored on a 3-on-2 rush late in the second period. Huskies fifth-year senior Micah Miller of Grand Rapids — who later added a 195-foot empty-net goal — finished off the odd-man attack by putting away a puck senior defenseman Ondrej Trebal sent to the far post.
The Bulldogs and Huskies both went down a skater when UMD sophomore defenseman Owen Gallatin sent SCSU senior wing Chase Brand into the wall head-first. Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart, another Grand Rapids native and Minnesota Wild prospect, retaliated with a cross-check.
A video review of both hits upgraded Gallatin’s hit to a boarding major while Peart’s retaliation remained a minor. The Bulldogs were able to kill off Gallatin’s major, which carried over to the third period, but failed to find an equalizer in the final period.
SCSU took an early 1-0 lead in Game 1 when sophomore defenseman Josh Luedtke shoveled a puck past UMD junior goaltender Zach Stejskal just 3:22 into the postseason opener.
UMD was able to tie the game 12:20 into the second via a power play snipe by sophomore Dominic James. It was UMD’s ninth power play goal in 19 chances over five games against the Huskies this season.
Stejskal, the Cohasset native, finished with 22 saves on 24 shots in his fourth consecutive start. SCSU junior goalie Dominic Basse, who got the Huskies their first win of the season in overtime last Saturday, made 24 saves.