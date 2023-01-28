STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Bulldogs Hockey
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs don't respond to costly turnover, fall 3-1 to Minnesota

UMD saw its nine-game unbeaten streak snapped while the Gophers nabbed their 11th-straight victory.

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) covers up the puck against Minnesota forward Abigail Boreen (22) and Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (18) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
Matt Wellens
January 27, 2023
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth seized the momentum in the opening minute of the third period with a quick goal, but gave it right back via a costly own-zone turnover late in the period to fall 3-1 to Minnesota in WCHA play Friday at Amsoil Arena.

Redshirt sophomore wing Abbey Murphy had two third-period goals for No. 3 and league-leading Minnesota, including the game-winner with 12:04 to go in the game on a two-versus-none attack after fifth-year senior Grace Zumwinkle intercepted a UMD breakout pass in the slot.

The Gophers’ game-winner marked the second major momentum swing of the third period, one UMD fifth-year senior Taylor Anderson said UMD needs to respond better to.

college women play hockey
Minnesota forward Madison Kaiser (29) knocks Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) to the ice at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I wish we could have found a way to get out of that. I think that kind of took us into the end of the game,” said Anderson, whose No. 6-ranked Bulldogs host the Gophers again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena. “For tomorrow, we got to be able to jump back when they score because they're a good team. They might score. We need to be able to respond to that and go put one in the net.”

The Bulldogs began the third scoring 37 seconds in when Anderson found senior defenseman Taylor Stewart wide open in the slot. Unchecked, Stewart fired a shot that Gophers sophomore goalie Skylar Vetter couldn’t properly glove.

“That’s a little Tay-and-Tay chemistry there,” Stewart said of Anderson finding her as she hit the offensive zone. “We spend every moment together, so it’s great timing. I just shot it and it went in.”

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Taylor Stewart (21) skates in front of Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (18) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

It was the only shot Vetter didn’t stop, as she finished with 31 saves. UMD fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg finished with 35 saves, getting beat by Gophers fifth-year senior wing Catie Skaja midway through the second period and then in the third by Murphy, who added an empty-net goal late.

UMD coach Maura Crowell and Anderson both used the word “amazing” to describe the play of Soderberg on Friday. That was especially true in the second period when Minnesota posted a 16-9 shots-on-goal advantage.

“She really kept us in that game,” Anderson said.

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) makes a save against Minnesota at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Crowell said her team — which had a nine-game unbeaten streak snapped — needs to be better in every facet of the game Saturday if it wants to end Minnesota’s 11-game winning streak. UMD needs better energy and physicality. It needs to respond better to the pace, and, as Anderson said, respond better to Gophers’ goals, Crowell said.

“Costly turnover in the D zone there, that's unfortunate, but we still had time to continue to push, and lots of 6-on-5 time to find the back of the net,” Crowell said. “They were better than us tonight and we need to be better tomorrow. We need to consistently play throughout the game, play hard, fast, read plays quicker.

“I know our team has more to give. We can put more pressure on those guys and that's our goal for tomorrow.”

The Bulldogs lost fifth-year senior center Kylie Hanley to injury with just over 3:30 to play in the first period Friday. Hanley, who has played every position this season for UMD but goaltender, pulled up after bumping Gophers fifth-year senior wing Grace Zumwinkle upon entering the UMD zone. Hanley then limped her way to the Bulldogs bench before being helped back to the locker room.

Crowell didn’t have any update on Hanley’s health after Friday’s game. Hanley has four goals and 10 assists in 27 games this season, with 22 goals and 31 assists in 149 career games — the latter stat ranking her eighth in career games played at UMD.

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg — Her 35 saves Friday should have been enough for UMD to beat the Gophers.

2. Minnesota fifth-year senior wing Grace Zumwinkle — A couple big steals lead to a couple big assists in the third period.

1. Minnesota redshirt sophomore Abbey Murphy — Two goals in the third period give Minnesota its third win in three games against UMD this season.

Box score

Minnesota 0-1-2—3
Minnesota Duluth 0-0-1—1
First period
No scoring
Second period
1. MN, Catie Skaja (Madeline Wethington, Abigail Boreen), 10:46
Third period
2. UMD, Taylor Stewart (Taylor Anderson, Anneke Linser), 0:37
3. MN, Abbey Murphy (Grace Zumwinkle), 7:56
4. MN, Murphy (G. Zumwinkle), 18:39 (en)
Saves — Skylar Vetter, MN, 31; Emma Soderberg, UMD, 35.
Power play — MN 0-2; UMD 0-2. Penalties — MN 2-4; UMD 2-4.

Photos

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) skates against Minnesota forward Madison Kaiser (29) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play hockey
A Minnesota Duluth fan displays a sign during the game against Minnesota at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) makes a save against Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play hockey
Minnesota defenseman Madeline Wethington (5) skates against Minnesota Duluth forward Danielle Burgen (8) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Clara Van Wieren (25) pokes at the puck against Minnesota at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith (28) skates with the puck against Minnesota at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Mannon McMahon (16) controls the puck against Minnesota at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) skates against Minnesota forward Catie Skaja (3) at Amsoil Arena on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

