Bulldogs co-captain, Sophie's Squad co-founder Hughes a finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award again

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes, who helped co-found a nonprofit organization that advocates for the mental health of athletes from youth to college, is a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second consecutive season.

Hughes is one of three repeat finalists for the award along with UMass-Boston senior forwards Jacob Adkins and Andrew Walker, and Rensselaer senior defenseman Hannah Price. Presented to “college hockey’s finest citizen for leadership in community service, the Hockey Humanitarian Award is an all-gender, all-division award in college hockey.

The first Bulldog to ever be a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award in back-to-back seasons, Hughes helped found Sophie’s Squad following the death of 14-year-old Sophie Wieland by suicide in the summer off 2021. With a mission of raising awareness for mental health issues facing young athletes and removing the stigma of getting help, Sophie’s Squad has spent the last two seasons holding Hockey Hits Back events at high school and college games.

The Hockey Hits Back events and others, like a 5K run and golf outing in the summer of 2022, have helped Sophie’s Squad raise $277,696 through Feb. 10, according to a release by UMD on Thursday. A portion of the funds raised go toward the Hockey Hits Back events. The organization also made a $50,000 donation to a new impatient mental health unit at Children’s Minnesota hospital this fall.

Hughes helped organize a Hockey Hits Back doubleheader in December during a Bulldogs women’s and men’s doubleheader at Amsoil Arena, raising $9,000. Hughes also serves as a spokesperson for the organization, she serves as the social media director and volunteer at events, often alongside her current and former UMD teammates.

On an episode of the Bulldog Insider Podcast back in October, Hughes said its important for college hockey players like her to speak out about their own struggles with mental health, to set an example for the younger generation of athletes.

“For me looking back at when I was in their shoes and seeing a girl at the Division I level, no matter what school they were at, I just completely idolized them,” Hughes said. “They had no problems in the world, they were playing Division I hockey, living their dream, playing with their best friends, living the college life. Then you get into their shoes and you realize what it truly is all about and what it encompasses.

“I think spreading that reality to younger girls of what to expect when you do get to college so you don’t get hit by a brick wall is important. It’s not all rainbows and sunshine, all perfect all the time. It’s tough. It’s something you have to grow into and get used to. Being able to pass that on to girls who look up to use and very much idolize us is super important.”

The 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be awarded on Friday, April 7 as part of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award presentation during the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida.