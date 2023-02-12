99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldogs celebrate Super Senior Day with milestones, 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State

Emma Soderberg tied the record for career shutouts by a Bulldog, Gabbie Hughes became the UMD's fifth all-time leading scorer and Naomi Rogge moved closer to UMD's all-time games played record.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) fights for the puck against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 11, 2023 06:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth coach Maura Crowell is in her eighth season leading the Bulldogs, and Naomi Rogge has been there now for six of those seasons.

Does the Bulldogs coach even remember life at Amsoil Arena without Rogge?

“No, I don’t, frankly,” Crowell said Wednesday in the leadup to Senior Day on Saturday. “Those first two are a bit of a blur now.”

Rogge, a sixth-year senior forward, came to Duluth in the fall of 2017 as a freshman. She missed her entire junior season in 2019-20 due to an injury suffered over the summer, but was still around the team. On Saturday, Rogge finally got her Senior Day moment playing in her 161st career game as a Bulldog — four shy of Anna’s Klein’s program record of 165 games — and final regular season home game after six seasons, which ended as a 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State in WCHA play.

Bulldog Insider Podcast Previews NCAA Frozen Four
college women play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
Listen Now
college girls play hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley
The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.
Listen Now
Women's hockey players compete in game at Amsoil Arena
Bulldog Insider Podcast: 'Sniper extraordinaire' Maggie Flaherty saving her best for last season at UMD
Bulldogs fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty is having a career season thus far at UMD, sharing the team lead of seven goals going into this weekend's home series with Ohio State.
Listen Now
04mar17_0250.jpg
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Bulldogs return from Europe to play in Premier Hockey Federation
Europe had become the go-to destination for a number of prominent alumni of the Minnesota Duluth women's hockey program following graduation. Now, many have returned to North American thanks to the increased investments being made by the Premier Hockey Federation (formerly the NWHL).
Listen Now
Minnesota Duluth plays Minnesota in NCAA Division I Regional Final for a trip to Frozen Four
Bulldog Insider Podcast: We should be talking more about Gabbie Hughes
Thanks to the return of an Olympic gold medalist and a goaltender who has broke out on the international stage in the past year, Bulldogs fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes hasn't been in the spotlight as much as you might expect for a player coming off a season in which she was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.
Listen Now
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light.jpg
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Back from traveling the globe and winning gold, Bell eyes NCAA title at UMD
The Bulldog Insider Podcast drops the puck on its fifth season with an in-depth conversation with Olympic gold medalist Ashton Bell. The Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman and captain is back with the Bulldogs in 2022-23 after traveling the globe last season with Team Canada, winning gold medals at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Championship, and at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Listen Now

“That's crazy this has been a part of my life for so long. I'm so grateful for coach and the team bringing me in,” Rogge said on Wednesday, trying to hold back tears. “They gave me my best friends and I just can't be more grateful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogge had an assist in the win, teaming up with fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes to set up fifth-year senior defenseman Ashton Bell for a power play goal in the second. The assist moved Hughes alone into fifth all-time on UMD’s career scoring charts with 207 points.

Fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson, back from injury, added an empty-net goal late in the third, while Bell nabbed another assist, along with fellow fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) celebrates with Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) after Bell scored a goal against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg got the shutout that eluded her in Friday’s 1-1 overtime tie and shootout win, making 15 saves for her ninth shutout of the season — one short of Kayla Black’s single-season program record — and 20th of her career — tying her with Black on UMD’s all-time shutout list.

While many of UMD’s super seniors have benefited statistically from the extra games played during the exempt COVID-19 half season of 2020-21 in their pursuit of career milestones, Soderberg backed up Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney during her first two seasons. Despite playing just nine games those first two years, Rogge said she and her teammates knew they had someone special in Soderberg way back when.

“We see the work she's put in, from watching Maddie Rooney her first couple of seasons to now being the starter and being the clutch player that we've needed her to be,” Rogge said. “It's super exciting because she's always just so happy and always wants to be better no matter if she got a shutout or not.”

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) pokes the puck away from St. Cloud State forward Mackenzie Bourgerie (10) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs honored their nine super seniors on Saturday after the victory. That included Rogge and Bell, who arrived at UMD in the fall of 2017. Bell took a sabbatical away from the program last season to win a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Of the nine players that arrived in the fall of 2018, centers Kyle Hanley and Hughes, wingers Anneke Linser and Anderson, Flaherty and Soderberg are still with the program today. Those six were recognized in the postgame, along with fifth-year senior transfer goaltender Blanka Skodova, who is currently away playing for the Czechia national team.

Between the nine super seniors, there are three All-Americans, seven academic All-Americans, a Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award top-3 finalist, a Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist, a WCHA goaltender and defenseman of the year, three All-WCHA first teamers, three Olympians and an Olympic gold medalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ve taken UMD as a team to back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours, including the NCAA title game a year ago, compiling a record of 93-55-13 dating back to the the 2018-19 season.

“They deserve every minute of that senior presentation that we give,” Crowell said. “It's going to be long and it should be. They are remarkable people and players, and have done so much for me as a coach and this program.”

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Maggie Flaherty (29) skates against St. Cloud State forwards Taylor Lind (13) and Allie Cornelius (6) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs will have a much smaller super senior class in 2023-24 made up of this year’s true seniors Mannon McMahon, a center, and Taylor Stewart, a defenseman. Both are slated to come back next season.

Crowell said she’s been fortunate this season to have so many upperclassmen in practice this season. It makes them fast and effective, as the players sometimes know the drills better than the coaches. That’s especially true for Rogge, Crowell said.

“We're quick at the board because I say this drill and they say, ‘OK’, and we go,” Crowell said. “And sometimes we draw it the wrong way, and Rogge will be there to be like, ‘No coach, lines are here,’ and I say ‘Thank you.’ It's that kind of stuff, that from a coaching perspective, I will definitely miss.”

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Former teammates Soderberg and Chobak draw in regulation, but Bulldogs' goalie gets edge in shootout
Fifth year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg nearly tied UMD's career shutout record, but the Huskies tied the game late to force overtime and a 1-1 tie.
February 10, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
womens hockey game
Bulldogs Hockey
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Bulldogs up a spot while St. Cloud State joins the hunt
Quinnipiac, UMD and Penn State moved up one spot each this week while Wisconsin and Clarkson dropped. Vermont and SCSU become bubble teams.
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD's leading scorer Steeves up for NCAA national rookie of the year
Freshman forward leads the Bulldogs in scoring, and is one of the top freshman goalscorers in the country this season.
February 09, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Cooking with UMD defenseman, Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser
Bulldogs junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser joins the podcast this week to talk about his 2022-23 season, and share some of his cooking skills
February 09, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college girls play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs expect to have Hanley back against St. Cloud State: 3 takeaways from UMD hockey this week
Fifth-year senior center Kylie Hanley is expected to return after missing three games due to injury.
February 08, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
'Lifeless' start, initial lack of desperation leads to 4-1 loss for UMD against Western Michigan
The Bulldogs surrendered a shorthanded goal to the Broncos for the second game in a row, and had a third period comeback attempt spoiled nine seconds after it began.
February 04, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD fifth-year senior wing Taylor Anderson — Inserted back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game due to injury, Anderson played a limited role, but was able to clinch UMD’s first regulation victory since Jan. 22 with an empty net goal.

2. UMD fifth-year senior defenseman Ashton Bell — A goal and an assist for the blueliner, who was robbed of another goal via video review in the third period. Bell put UMD ahead 2-0 on the power play, but a video review initially for offside resulted in the goal being overturned because a Bulldog deflected a puck with her glove prior to the goal. It was ruled a hand pass.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. UMD fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg — Eight of her 15 saves came in the first period as UMD outshot the Huskies 28-7 over the last two periods. Soderberg will have a shot at becoming the all-time leader in shutouts next weekend at last-place Bemidji State, or in the postseason. The Bulldogs, who are locked into fourth in the WCHA, will host either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State in a best-of-three series Feb. 24-26.

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) looks over the crowd during a timeout at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Box score

St. Cloud State 0-0-0—0
Minnesota Duluth 0-1-1—2
First period
No scoring.
Second period
1. UMD, Ashton Bell (Naomi Rogge, Gabbie Hughes), 15:52 (pp)
Third period
2. UMD, Taylor Anderson (Bell, Maggie Flaherty), 17:54 (en)
Saves — Sanni Ahola, SCSU, 30; Emma Soderberg, UMD, 15.
Power plays — SCSU 0-1; UMD 1-4. Penalties — SCSU 4-8; UMD 1-2.

Photos

college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Katie Davis (11) shoots the puck against St Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
St Cloud State forward Klára Hymlárová (12) is tripped up against Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) passes the puck against St Cloud State forward Jenniina Nylund (81) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) shoots the puck against St. Cloud State defenseman Taytum Geier (16) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) scores a goal against St. Cloud State goaltender Sanni Ahola (1) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Mary Kate O'Brien (3) skates with the puck against St Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college women play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) skates against St. Cloud State defenseman Regan Bulger (45) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Party postponed for CSS men's hockey
It was the Saints' first loss in league play all season.
February 10, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DNT 2023.02.10 UWS vs. UWSP (1).jpg
College
Yellowjackets report: UWS men edged by Pointers for WIAC title
UWS needed to avoid defeat to have a chance at winning the championship itself.
February 10, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD men's basketball starts fast, takes out Mary
The Bulldogs made seven threes and shot nearly 60% from the field in the first half.
February 10, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY2 Claire Vekich.jpg
College
Calls From Home: Section 7 alumnae help Beavers end losing streak
On the men's side, Hermantown alum Tyler Watkins leads Union of the ECAC in goals this season.
February 10, 2023 01:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports