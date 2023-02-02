99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge

A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) smiles after scoring a goal against Minnesota at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A lot of people go to college for seven years. They're called doctors. However, few get to be part of a college hockey program for six years. Around Duluth, that person is known as Naomi Rogge.

Rogge earned the status of sixth-year senior after missing her entire junior season with a knee injury and by playing through the 2021-22 COVID-19 season. She committed to the Bulldogs in the summer of 2015, just a few months into Maura Crowell's tenure as UMD head coach, and stepped on the ice for the first time in the fall of 2017, when the program was rebuilding following its 2016-17 NCAA tournament run.

The medical redshirt and pandemic exemption from the NCAA has allowed Rogge to see through Crowell's rebuild of UMD to its current state as a national championship contender. On this week's episode of the Bulldog Insider Podcast, Rogge shares what she's learned from that experience and what she's learned from living in Duluth the last six years. We also get her picks for the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four fan guide, and test her memory of what life was life back in 2017 when she first came to UMD.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSBULLDOG INSIDER PODCAST
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ 35-point loss becomes Rutgers’ biggest win since joining Big Ten
Minnesota has lost 6 straight games, one behind the 7 consecutive defeats Richard Pitino’s last team at Minnesota suffered in February-March 2021.
February 01, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
09.0121.S.DNT.UMDFootball.C06.jpg
College
College football: UMD coaches beaming from 1,400 miles away after unveiling recruiting class
Coach Curt Wiese, in Las Vegas to watch tackle Brent Laing play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, took time to talk about the Bulldogs’ recruits Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.
February 01, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
100921.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Meilun, UWS men's hockey blank Stout
Meilun made 23 saves.
February 01, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: CSS men victorious at Augsburg
It's the first time the Saints have won consecutive games since mid-November.
February 01, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports