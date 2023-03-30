99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bulldog Insider Podcast: The 'Insiders' answer your questions about 2022-23, look ahead to 2023-24

The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL answer your questions about 2022-23, and look ahead to the 2023-24 in Part II of the season finale.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 7:00 AM

Welcome to Part II of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast. The voice of the Bulldogs on KDAL, Bruce Ciskie, joins Matt Wellens of the News Tribune and Zach Schneider of My 9 Sports to help up wrap up the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey seasons, as well as to look ahead to 2023-24.

In Part II, the "Bulldog Insiders" answer questions sent in from listeners that cover recruiting, the transfer portal and next season's schedules.

Part I of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast with Matt, Zach and Bruce can be listened to here.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts.

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
