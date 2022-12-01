SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: 'Sniper extraordinaire' Maggie Flaherty saving her best for last season at UMD

Bulldogs fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty is having a career season thus far at UMD, sharing the team lead of seven goals going into this weekend's home series with Ohio State.

Women's hockey players compete in game at Amsoil Arena
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) hugs defenseman Maggie Flaherty (29) after she scored against Harvard at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 01, 2022 07:00 AM
After missing much of the second half of 2021-22 — including the NCAA tournament, Frozen Four and national championship game — with a season-ending knee injury, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty has done the exact opposite of easing back into the Bulldogs' lineup.

Flaherty is having herself a career season at UMD with seven goals in 16 games. That's tied with fellow fifth-year players Anneke Linser and Ashton Bell for the team-high. The seven goals also matches the total goals scored by Flaherty in the 114 games she played at UMD over the previous four seasons. Flaherty joins the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to talk about her transition from dishing out "apples" to sniping goaltenders. We also cover a wide-range of topics from this weekend's series against Ohio State, last year's national championship game, the holidays and who is the "old soul" of this veteran Bulldogs squad.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Duluth News Tribune sports reporter Matt Wellens and My9 television voice of Bulldog hockey Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

