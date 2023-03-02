99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Raising a Hockey Humanitarian Award finalist with Miki and Terry Hughes

Why has advocating for the mental health of young athletes become just as important as winning a national championship to Gabbie Hughes? We turn to her parents for the answer.

Gabby Hughes gets a hug from her dad, Terry
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) hugs her dad after a ceremonial puck drop for Sophie’s Squad before playing St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM

This week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we get to know Minnesota Duluth's two-time Hockey Humanitarian Award top-five finalist Gabbie Hughes from the perspective of her parents, Miki and Terry Hughes. Like their daughter, Miki and Terry are co-founders and active members of Sophie's Squad, an organization that has brought mental health awareness to the forefront of hockey in Minnesota.

Miki and Terry share stories about the founding of Sophie's Squad and provide insight into why the cause is so meaningful to Gabbie. Why has advocating for the mental health of young athletes become just as important as winning a national championship to one of college hockey's top players, and one of the top Bulldogs to ever play in Duluth?

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
