Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season

The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL take a look back at the 2022-23 UMD men's and women's hockey seasons in Part I of a two-part season finale.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 7:00 AM

Welcome to Part I of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast. The voice of the Bulldogs on KDAL, Bruce Ciskie, joins Matt Wellens of the News Tribune and Zach Schneider of My 9 Sports to help up wrap up the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey seasons, as well as to look ahead to 2023-24.

Matt, Zach and Bruce started recording this episode just minutes after news broke that freshman wing Isaas Howard had entered the transfer portal.

Part II of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast with Matt, Zach and Bruce will post on Thursday. In that episode, the "Insiders" answer your questions that were submitted last week.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
