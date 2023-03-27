Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season

Welcome to Part I of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast. The voice of the Bulldogs on KDAL, Bruce Ciskie, joins Matt Wellens of the News Tribune and Zach Schneider of My 9 Sports to help up wrap up the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey seasons, as well as to look ahead to 2023-24.

Matt, Zach and Bruce started recording this episode just minutes after news broke that freshman wing Isaas Howard had entered the transfer portal.

Part II of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast with Matt, Zach and Bruce will post on Thursday. In that episode, the "Insiders" answer your questions that were submitted last week.

