Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce preview second half of 2022-23 season

Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune, Zach Schneider of My9 Sports and Bruce Ciskie of KDAL preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.

Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
The Bulldog Insider Podcast returns this week from its holiday hiatus to preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.

Duluth News Tribune sports reporter Matt Wellens and My9 television voice of Bulldog hockey Zach Schneider are joined by the radio voice of UMD hockey on KDAL, Bruce Ciskie, to answer questions, such as:

  • Have the Bulldogs met your expectations, exceeded them or underperformed to date?
  • Who is your first half MVP?
  • Will the Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament?

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
McMahon filling playmaking void up front for Bulldogs following departures of Giguere, Klein
A prolific scorer in high school for Maple Grove, Mannon McMahon has stepped up offensively in 2022-23 for the Bulldogs. The season is only halfway done, and McMahon is having a career year.
December 14, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Bulldogs Hockey
Esko's Karson Kuhlman reuniting with former Bulldogs teammates in Winnipeg
The Seattle Kraken placed Karson Kuhlman on waivers Monday, and he was claimed Tuesday by a Winnipeg Jets franchise that includes former UMD teammates Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg and Dominic Toninato.
December 13, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser has been the workhorse of young Bulldogs blue line in first half of 2022-23 season
A 2020 third-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kaiser leads the NCHC in average ice time and is key to the Bulldogs' breakouts, ability to defend.
December 12, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs disappointed, not discouraged after another OT loss to Denver
Minnesota Duluth led the Pioneers 2-1 and 3-2 in the third period, but the top-ranked team in the country and leaders of the NCHC at the break battled back for a 4-3 victory.
December 10, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs settle for 'bad' tie, handing St. Thomas first WCHA points of season
The Tommies came into Saturday's game 0-13-0 with no points in league play, but picked up two via a win in the shootout.
December 10, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
