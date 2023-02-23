99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Laderoute, Jacques pass down five years of wisdom

The last players from UMD's back-to-back national championship teams, fifth-year senior forwards Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques look back on their storied college careers.

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Tanner Laderoute (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against Omaha at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 23, 2023 07:00 AM

This week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior forwards Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques reflect on college careers that began with a national championship back in 2018-19 before being interrupted by a global pandemic in the spring of 2020.

The last Bulldogs on the roster with NCAA championship rings, Laderoute and Jacques are now charged with passing down their knowledge and experience to the "kids" on this year's squad. Jacques and Laderoute discuss the dynamic of being 6-7 years older than their freshmen teammates. We also look back on what could have been in 2019-20, if COVID-19 had not ended their sophomore season early.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers’ rally falls short at Michigan State
February 22, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_0081.JPG
College
Both UMD basketball teams find places in regional rankings
February 22, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Maryland
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ woes continues in 88-70 loss at Maryland
February 22, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press