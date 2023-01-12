Bulldog Insider Podcast: From New Hampshire to Minnesota, Steeves takes the long way to Bulldogs

The Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team will be spending a significant amount of time on the road the next two weeks, literally, busing to Omaha this week and North Dakota the following week. The Bulldogs already made one jaunt down U.S. Highway 2 to Bemidji State and back last weekend.

One Bulldog who is used to long bus rides is freshman wing Ben Steeves, who played the previous two seasons in the United States Hockey League. Before that, he spent time playing AAA hockey in Michigan and his home state of New Hampshire. Steeves, who played his senior year of high school at Eden Prairie after his family moved to Minnesota, was this week's guest on the Bulldog Insider Podcast. He's leading the Bulldogs in goals and points as NCHC play resumes this week.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.