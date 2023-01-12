99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldog Insider Podcast: From New Hampshire to Minnesota, Steeves takes the long way to Bulldogs

Ben Steeves leads Minnesota Duluth in scoring halfway through his freshman season. A New Hampshire native, he played hockey in Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa before joining UMD this season.

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) celebrates after scoring a goal against Denver goaltender Magnus Chrona (30) at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team will be spending a significant amount of time on the road the next two weeks, literally, busing to Omaha this week and North Dakota the following week. The Bulldogs already made one jaunt down U.S. Highway 2 to Bemidji State and back last weekend.

One Bulldog who is used to long bus rides is freshman wing Ben Steeves, who played the previous two seasons in the United States Hockey League. Before that, he spent time playing AAA hockey in Michigan and his home state of New Hampshire. Steeves, who played his senior year of high school at Eden Prairie after his family moved to Minnesota, was this week's guest on the Bulldog Insider Podcast. He's leading the Bulldogs in goals and points as NCHC play resumes this week.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Linser, Soderberg lead Bulldogs to historic sweep of Badgers in Madison
Anneke Linser scored the lone goal in UMD's first sweep in Madison since 2007. Emma Soderberg made 28 saves for her fifth shutout of season.
January 08, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs power play, once given a chance, strikes twice in victory over Bemidji State
The Beavers went four-plus periods without being called for a penalty in the series. UMD made BSU pay once the Beavers were sent to the penalty box.
January 07, 2023 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Womens hockey players compete during game at Amsoil Arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Soderberg backstops Bulldogs to big win over Badgers to open 2023
Minnesota Duluth returned from a month-long layoff to beat Wisconsin 3-1 in the series opener in Madison.
January 07, 2023 05:54 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DNT 010623 - Celebration.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser's late goal gives Bulldogs a 1-1 overtime tie in series opener with Bemidji State
The late extra-attacker goal by Wyatt Kaiser brought the Bulldogs back after Bemidji State took a 1-0 lead early in the third period.
January 06, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
Bulldogs Hockey
An NIT for college hockey? A group is exploring the idea.
The Gazelle Group, which runs the College Basketball Invitational, is gauging interest for a secondary college hockey postseason event.
January 05, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
04XX20.S.DNT.Nygaard c03.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of promoting six Hobey Baker winners with Bob Nygaard
Former UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard helped the Bulldogs win six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his 35-plus years with the Bulldogs.
January 05, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSBULLDOG INSIDER PODCAST
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
New CSS logo.png
College
Saints report: Gustavus fends off St. Scholastica in men’s basketball
Gusties keep Saints winless in women’s basketball.
January 11, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
UND Women's hockey
College
Judge dismisses latest Title IX lawsuit about University of North Dakota women’s hockey team
Judge Peter Welte of the U.S. District Court for North Dakota, ruled the women do not have jurisdiction to file lawsuit against UND as non-students.
January 11, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
College women’s hockey: Beeman leads Yellowjackets to win over Pipers
UWS gets good goaltending and scoring balance in nonconference win.
January 10, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
New CSS logo.png
College
College women’s hockey: Falcons soar past Saints in nonconference action
Stow leads the way as River Falls quickly erases an early deficit.
January 10, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports