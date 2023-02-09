99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Cooking with UMD defenseman, Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser

Bulldogs junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser joins the podcast this week to talk about his 2022-23 season, and share some of his cooking skills

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) talks with NCHC referee Mike Sheehan at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 09, 2023 09:03 AM
Wyatt Kaiser's junior season at Minnesota Duluth has been different from his freshman and sophomore seasons in many, many ways. It's his first full college season without any pandemic restrictions. It's the first season in which he's the veteran Bulldog on the blue line after playing with a pair of two-time national champion seniors. The 2022-23 season is also the first in which Kaiser and the Bulldogs aren't ranked nationally in the polls.

Kaiser, a defenseman from Andover, joins the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to discuss all of that, as well as his relationship with the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Plus we talk about cooking.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
