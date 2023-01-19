STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley

The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.

college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) scores a goal on Bemidji State goaltender Abbie Thompson (35) during the first period at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
Duluth and Amsoil Arena will be hosting the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four in March, bringing hockey fans from across the country to the Twin Ports. The last time Minnesota Duluth hosted the Frozen Four was in 2012, so this week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we began work on a fan guide with two veteran Bulldogs.

UMD fifth-year senior forwards Kylie Hanley and Anneke Linser — who hope to be participants, not fans March 17-19 at Amsoil Arena — gave us their recommendations for food, drinks and entertainment around Duluth. They shared the places they've enjoyed the most during their five seasons as Bulldogs.

We also talked hockey ahead of UMD's series with St. Thomas. Linser has a team-high of 13 goals, while Hanley has become the most versatile player in UMD's lineup the last two seasons. Linser and Hanley have both received tremendous praise from the coaching staff this season.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) skates with puck against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
