Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of promoting six Hobey Baker winners with Bob Nygaard

DULUTH — Bob Nygaard was the sports information director at Minnesota Duluth for over three decades , helping the Bulldogs men's hockey program win a historic six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his time.

Prior to the men's series finale against Bemidji State at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the press box at Amsoil Arena will be named in Nygaard's honor. Nygaard joined the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to talk about the honor. He also takes listeners behind the scenes of what it took then and what it takes now to promote a team's top players for honors such as the Hobey Baker.

Nygaard shares the story of the founding of UMD's Shjon Podein Community Service Award, and we get the backstory on the most infamous jersey ever worn by a Bulldogs hockey team for one night only against the Wisconsin Badgers at the DECC .

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.