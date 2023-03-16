6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of Frozen Fours with the NCAA's Mark Bedics

A 25-year veteran of the NCAA, Mark Bedics has worked over 100 NCAA championship events, including the men's and women's NCAA Frozen Four.

Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team prepares for National Championship game against Ohio State
Minnesota Duluth forward Jenna Lawry (22) skates over a large logo at center ice during a practice at the Women’s Frozen Four on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 7:00 AM

This week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, we go behind the scenes of college hockey's Frozen Fours with Mark Bedics, the NCAA associate director of championships and alliances.

Bedics previously worked as a media coordinator for the NCAA's Men's Frozen Four from 2002 to 2021. Now he's on the operations side of planning, organizing and putting on events like this week's NCAA Women's Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. He shares stories and experiences from both events, including what it's like to run a Frozen Four at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul when Bulldogs and Gophers fans take over the arena. We also dive into the impact the NCAA's gender equity report has had on both events.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Full coverage of the 2023 NCAA Women's Frozen Four women's header promo image copy.jpg
Check out more NCAA Women's Frozen Four coverage
Breaking news, photos, bracket info and more from the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four set for March 17 through 19 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
March 13, 2023 01:29 PM

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
Send off 3.jpg
College
Gophers notebook: Only snow could mess with the Minnesota faithful's arrival in Duluth
March 15, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
A hockey player wearing white, red, and black puts their arms up after scoring a goal.
College
Northeastern's Alina Mueller has been a top-10 Patty Kazmaier award finalist for five straight seasons
March 15, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
20230314 minnesota duluth vs. southern nazarene 266.jpg
College
Double the fun: UMD men make it two region titles, two Elite Eight trips for Bulldogs
March 14, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Group of people in casual winter gear, standing in the lobby of a theater and smiling as they pose for a photo.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth Playhouse class peeks behind scenes
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A woman smiling while standing inside of a restaurant
Business
Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake now open
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
People gather for the celebration for Bob Dylan's 76th birthday at his childhood home in Duluth Wednesday afternoon. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Duluth Dylan Fest announces 2023 schedule
March 16, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Deer River tops Moutain Iron Buhl in the Section 7A quarterfinal.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl falls to Deer River in OT
March 15, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb