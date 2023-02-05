Broncos get another shorthanded goal, beat Bulldogs 4-1

DULUTH — While assessing Friday’s night’s 3-2 overtime loss to Western Michigan, Minnesota Duluth freshman wing Ben Steeves kept coming back to the shorthanded goal the Bulldogs allowed in 3:55 into the game.

“I mean, they scored a penalty kill goal. No team should score on a penalty kill against us,” Steeves said. “We just got to score on our power play and not let them score on our power play.”

The Bulldogs only got one power play Saturday in the rematch and they not only failed to score on it, but they once again surrendered a shorthanded goal to the No. 10 Broncos. The result was a 4-1 defeat in NCHC play at Amsoil Arena.

UMD remains fifth in the league standings heading into the bye next week, seven points out of fourth, which is now owned by Omaha. North Dakota remains two points back of UMD in sixth place and both are in action next weekend while UMD is idle.

Senior wing Quinn Olson, who forced overtime with a late goal Friday, scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the third period on Saturday to cut the margin to one, however, Western went back up by two nine seconds later when junior center Luke Grainger scored on the ensuing center-ice faceoff.

Senior defenseman Zak Galambos picked up the shorthanded goal for Western on Saturday four and a half minutes into the second period. It came on UMD’s first power play of the night, just as the shorty from Jason Polin did on Friday.

Junior wing Chad Hillebrand put the Broncos on top 1-0 in the first as UMD got caught late in a line change by Western's transition game. The shorthanded goal in the second also came in transition, as even on the penalty kill UMD found itself facing an odd-man attack by the Broncos.

UMD freshmen center Cole Spicer left Saturday’s game late in the second period due to injury, though UMD was able to shift 13th forward Jack Smith into Spicer’s slot. Smith, a freshman, had been rotating with fellow freshman forward Luke Johnson at wing on that line, which also includes freshman wing Isaac Howard.

