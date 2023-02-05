99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bulldogs Hockey
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Broncos get another shorthanded goal, beat Bulldogs 4-1

Senior wing Quinn Olson had the lone goal for UMD in the third period.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) skates against Western Michigan defenseman Jacob Bauer (2) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 04, 2023 08:26 PM
DULUTH — While assessing Friday’s night’s 3-2 overtime loss to Western Michigan, Minnesota Duluth freshman wing Ben Steeves kept coming back to the shorthanded goal the Bulldogs allowed in 3:55 into the game.

“I mean, they scored a penalty kill goal. No team should score on a penalty kill against us,” Steeves said. “We just got to score on our power play and not let them score on our power play.”

The Bulldogs only got one power play Saturday in the rematch and they not only failed to score on it, but they once again surrendered a shorthanded goal to the No. 10 Broncos. The result was a 4-1 defeat in NCHC play at Amsoil Arena.

UMD remains fifth in the league standings heading into the bye next week, seven points out of fourth, which is now owned by Omaha. North Dakota remains two points back of UMD in sixth place and both are in action next weekend while UMD is idle.

Senior wing Quinn Olson, who forced overtime with a late goal Friday, scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the third period on Saturday to cut the margin to one, however, Western went back up by two nine seconds later when junior center Luke Grainger scored on the ensuing center-ice faceoff.

Senior defenseman Zak Galambos picked up the shorthanded goal for Western on Saturday four and a half minutes into the second period. It came on UMD’s first power play of the night, just as the shorty from Jason Polin did on Friday.

Junior wing Chad Hillebrand put the Broncos on top 1-0 in the first as UMD got caught late in a line change by Western's transition game. The shorthanded goal in the second also came in transition, as even on the penalty kill UMD found itself facing an odd-man attack by the Broncos.

UMD freshmen center Cole Spicer left Saturday’s game late in the second period due to injury, though UMD was able to shift 13th forward Jack Smith into Spicer’s slot. Smith, a freshman, had been rotating with fellow freshman forward Luke Johnson at wing on that line, which also includes freshman wing Isaac Howard.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Kyle Bettens (24) shoots the puck against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Isaac Howard (3) skates against Western Michigan defenseman Aidan Fulp (24) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) shoots the puck on goal against Western Michigan defenseman Jacob Bauer (2) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Jack Smith (12) skates with the puck against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Tanner Laderoute (13) skates with the puck against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Western Michigan forward Luke Grainger (9) and Minnesota Duluth forward Tanner Laderoute (13) dive after the puck at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Isaac Howard (3) shoots the puck against Western Michigan forward Trevor Bishop (22) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Darian Gotz (2) clears the crease against Western Michigan forward Max Sasson (34) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) shoots the puck against Western Michigan at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
