99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

Bell, Soderberg lead pack of five Bulldogs named to All-WCHA teams

Ashton Bell is a three-time first-team pick, Emma Soderberg is on the first team for a second time and Gabbie Hughes is a five-time All-WCHA selection.

women hockey players compete during game
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) shoots the puck against Ohio State defenseman Lauren Bernard (19) at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 23, 2023 12:03 PM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year seniors Ashton Bell and Emma Soderberg were among the five Bulldogs named to All-WCHA teams on Thursday as both Olympians added another all-league first-team honor to their lengthy collegiate resumes.

Bulldogs fifth-year senior Gabbie Hughes landed on the All-WCHA third team, fifth-year defenseman Maggie Flaherty was a third-team pick and freshman goaltender Hailey MacLeod was named to the league’s all-rookie team.

Bell is the first three-time All-WCHA first-team defenseman in Bulldogs history, having also been named a first-team blueliner as a junior in 2019-20 — her first season as a defenseman after playing forward — and again as a true senior in 2020-21, when she was also named the WCHA Defenseman of the Year.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:

A native of Deloraine, Manitoba, who won gold with Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Bell is second on the Bulldogs in scoring with 33 points via 12 goals and 21 assists. She leads all WCHA defensemen in game-winning goals with four and is the third leading scorer among WCHA defensemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell and the Bulldogs have posted the most shutouts in the NCAA this season with 12. In goal for the entirety of 10 of those shutouts and part of an 11th was Soderberg, who is an All-WCHA first-team goalie for the second time in her three seasons as the Bulldogs starter. Last named to the first team as a junior in 2019-20, Soderberg was left off the three All-WCHA teams entirely last season after she took over a month off to backstop Sweden at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Women's college hockey teams play game in arena
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg (30) stops a shot on goal against Minnesota State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Soderberg became the Bulldogs all-time leader in shutouts this season, posting the 21st of her career last Friday at Bemidji State. She needs one more shutout to break the single season record of 10, which she currently shares with Kayla Black.

Now one of just two UMD goaltenders to be named to the All-WCHA first team twice along with Riitta Shaublin, Soderberg leads the NCAA in shutouts while her 1.42 goals against average and .935 save percentage are both tops in the WCHA.

Hughes became a five-time All-WCHA honoree on Thursday, picking up her third second-team selection after being named to the first-team last year. She was a third-team pick in 2018-19. Hughes leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 45 points off 10 goals and 35 assists and is a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second consecutive season.

college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs co-captain, Sophie's Squad co-founder Hughes a finalist for Hockey Humanitarian Award again
UMD fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes is a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second-straight season for her mental health advocacy.
February 16, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

This is Flaherty’s first All-WCHA honor since being named to the all-rookie team as a freshman in 2018-19. A two-time WCHA Defenseman of the Week, she’s had a career-year offensively with eight goals and 14 assists.

MacLeod has made six starts and appeared in eight games for the Bulldogs this season while backing up Soderberg, posting a 1.03 GAA and .936 save percentage with one shutout. UMD is 5-0-1 with her as the starter with one shutout.

ADVERTISEMENT

2022-23 All-WCHA Teams

First team

Taylor Heise, F, 5th, Minnesota
Grace Zumwinkle, F, 5th, Minnesota
Jenn Gardiner, F, Sr, Ohio State
Sophie Jacques, D, 5th, Ohio State
Ashton Bell, D, 5th, Minnesota Duluth
Emma Soderberg, G, 5th, Minnesota Duluth

Second team

Gabbie Hughes, F, 5th, Minnesota Duluth
Emma Maltains, F, 5th, Ohio State
Casey O’Brien, F, Jr, Wisconsin
Caroline Harvey, D, Fr, Wisconsin
Nicole LaMantia, D, 5th, Wisconsin
Saskia Maurer, G, So, St. Thomas

ADVERTISEMENT

Third team

Paetyn Levis, F, 5th, Ohio State
Abbey Murphy, F, So, Minnesota
Britta Curl, F, RSr, Wisconsin
Abigail Boreen, F, 5th, Minnesota
Maggie Flaherty, D, Minnesota Duluth
Madison Bizal, D, 5th, Ohio State
Skylar Vetter, G, So, Minnesota
(Four forwards due to ties in voting)

All-rookie

Kristen Simms, F, Wisconsin
Lalia Edwards, F, Wisconsin
Taylor Otremba, F, Minnesota State
Caroline Harvey, D, Wisconsin
Nelli Laitinen, D, Minnesota
Hailey MacLeod, G, Minnesota Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers’ rally falls short at Michigan State
February 22, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC_0081.JPG
College
Both UMD basketball teams find places in regional rankings
February 22, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Maryland
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ woes continues in 88-70 loss at Maryland
February 22, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press

ADVERTISEMENT