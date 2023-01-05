99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Bulldogs Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An NIT for college hockey? A group is exploring the idea.

The Gazelle Group, which runs the College Basketball Invitational, is gauging interest for a secondary college hockey postseason event.

Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Louie Roehl (6) is not pleased with Michigan Tech forward Justin Misiak (17) after a whistle during the third period at the NCAA regional semifinal game on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
January 05, 2023 03:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GRAND FORKS — A group is exploring the idea of creating an NIT-style college hockey tournament for men's teams that don't qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The Gazelle Group, based in Princeton, N.J., sent emails to college hockey administrators this week saying they intend to start a new postseason tournament this season. The group asked schools to respond by the end of next week with their interest level.

The Gazelle Group is proposing an eight-team, single-elimination tournament at campus sites. It is the same group that puts on the College Basketball Invitational.

The Gazelle Group has been involved in college hockey. It currently produces the Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff, an annual four-team tournament in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. Next year's participants of that event will be Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth, Northeastern and Air Force.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
04XX20.S.DNT.Nygaard c03.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of promoting six Hobey Baker winners with Bob Nygaard
Former UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard helped the Bulldogs win six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his 35-plus years with the Bulldogs.
January 05, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey prepares for NCAA Regional game against Michigan Tech
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Will the Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament in 2023?
Matt Wellens, who covers Bulldogs hockey for the News Tribune, takes a look at the UMD men's and women's chances of making the NCAA tournament as both programs resume regular season play.
January 04, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Sandy, after surviving deadly slapshot from teammate, makes Bulldogs debut in exhibition win over St. Thomas
Freshman goalie Zach Sandy was sent to the emergency room earlier this season after taking a slap shot to the neck in practice. He stopped all nine shots he faced in the second period of the 2-1 win.
December 31, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college hockey players play ice hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD hockey notebook: Double shoulder surgery results in tough end to Biondi's 2022-23 season
The Bulldogs' Blake Biondi had been playing through a shoulder injury for much of the first half, before injuring his right shoulder after taking a check against Denver on Dec. 9.
December 29, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce preview second half of 2022-23 season
Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune, Zach Schneider of My9 Sports and Bruce Ciskie of KDAL preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
Hermantown native and Minnesota Duluth recruit had three goals and two assists for U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team in U17 Four Nations Tournament championship.
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

The quarterfinals would be played the same weekend as the NCAA regionals. The semifinals would be played during the week in between the regionals and Frozen Four. The championship would be played on the Friday between the NCAA semifinals and championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The email indicates the Gazelle Group wants to start this postseason tournament as soon as this season.

The teams would be selected by a small committee on an invite basis. The criteria would be position in the Pairwise Rankings, performance leading into the postseason, willingness to host games on campus and geographical considerations.

Teams will be required to submit a $30,000 bid to host a quarterfinal, $30,000 to host a semifinal and $40,000 to host a championship game. Road teams will receive a travel stipend between $5,000 and $20,000, depending on travel distance.

Host teams would retain revenue from tickets, media, sponsorships, parking and concessions. Host teams also would be responsible for the cost of game operations.

"The Gazelle Group believes that the depth of college hockey programs nationally — and the quality of its student athletes and coaches — should be showcased and rewarded," the email states. "Currently, only 25% of college hockey programs conclude their season with a national championship tournament. This number of championship opportunities in college hockey falls far short of other sports like FBS football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball where up to 50% of teams compete in a national postseason competition to the benefit of their student athletes’ experience."

Getting teams to agree to participate could be a challenge, though.

Players often turn pro immediately when they find out they're not in the 16-team NCAA tournament — or once their squads are eliminated. A secondary tournament is unlikely to persuade them to stay and extra couple of weeks.

Teams who don't qualify for the NCAA tournament also may be eager to begin the process of figuring out next season's roster and recruiting players in the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What to read next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Men's basketball: No. 14 Wisconsin ekes out victory over Minnesota
Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) played most of the game without Tyler Wahl, the team's leading scorer and rebounder.
January 03, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
3022918+umd bulldog logo.jpg
College
Bulldogs report: UMD women's basketball defensively dominates Dragons
The UMD men lost to Minnesota State Moorhead and fell out of the NSIC North Division lead.
January 01, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis drops back to pass against Syracuse during the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday.
College
How will the Gophers football team look in 2023?
The Gophers have 12 returning starters for next season
January 01, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
Yellowjackets finish Superior Shootout 0-2
UWS finishes the calendar year with a 4-6 record.
December 31, 2022 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports