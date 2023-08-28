An early look at the 2023-24 Minnesota Duluth men's hockey roster

DULUTH — For the first time since the 2016-17 season, there will not be a single Bulldogs player inside the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey locker room at Amsoil Arena with a national championship ring in their possession.

In fact, only five players remain from the last Bulldogs team that reached the NCAA Frozen Four in 2021 in Pittsburgh. Over half of UMD’s 2023-24 roster has yet to ever play in an NCAA tournament game after the Bulldogs missed the NCAA tournament in 2022-23 for the first time since 2013-14.

It’s officially a new era inside Amsoil Arena as UMD prepares for its 2023-24 season opener on Oct. 7 against Michigan Tech in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Amsoil Arena. It will be the Bulldogs' first step toward hopefully starting a new NCAA tournament streak.

With 20 returnees from last year’s team, two transfers and 10 freshmen, here’s an early look at the Bulldogs' 2023-24 roster as classes get underway Monday on the UMD campus.

‘Potential' up front

Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) skates with the puck against Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Scott Sandelin, the three-time national championship coach of the Bulldogs who enters his 24th season as head of the program, said this year’s forward group has the potential to be very strong with the newcomers brought in, plus the returnees.

Fifth-year senior wing Connor McMenamin, a transfer from Penn State, is the new face most likely to make an impact for the Bulldogs this season. The former Nittany Lions captain posted 24 goals and 42 assists in 129 games over four seasons at PSU.

McMenamin’s experience, versatility, maturity and leadership helped solidify the Bulldogs’ top 9-10 forwards this offseason, Sandelin said.

“He can produce offensively. I hope he can put up big numbers,” Sandelin said. “He’s competitive. He’s got some size. He fits us. He just fits us. … I just think he can be a valuable guy for us.”

Three of the four freshmen UMD brings in this season are at forward, including USHL champion Matthew Perkins of the Youngstown Phantoms. A wing who Sandelin said he could also play at center, Perkins scored 15 goals last season in the USHL and 23 the year before with the Humboldt Broncos in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

In addition to Perkins, Sandelin said he is also excited to see what freshman wing Anthony Menghini of the Fargo Force can do, however, it’s the returnees that need to be UMD’s best players.

Minnesota Duluth forward Blake Biondi (7) shoots the puck on goal against Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe (35) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs get back two players from serious injuries — junior wing Kyler Kleven, who missed all of last season, as well as senior wing Blake Biondi, who played 17 games before undergoing surgery on both shoulders.

Biondi, sophomore center Ben Steeves, junior center Dominic James and fifth-year senior wings Quinn Olson and Luke Loheit are among those Sandelin is looking to lead the forward group this year.

Steeves led UMD in goals a year ago as a freshman with 21 while a healthy Biondi back in 2021-22 had a team-high of 17.

“We talk about competition, and last year we didn’t have a lot of that with Kleven being out early and Blake being out at Christmas, plus the odd injury here and there,” Sandelin said. “It was good and bad. It was good other guys got a chance to play, bad that we didn’t have guys pushing those guys daily, weekly for playing time. Competition creates a better environment. I think it creates a better team.”

Back end a ‘work in progress’

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Darian Gotz (2) clears the crease against Western Michigan forward Max Sasson (34) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Like at forward, Sandelin is relying on his returnees to lead the team on the blue line and in net. The back end is a “work in progress” that will be good, but the coach said he hopes it can be better.

The Bulldogs will start the season with just seven of their eight defensemen as junior Will Francis will miss at least the fall 2023 semester battling cancer for a second time. Francis has targeted a return to the team and UMD campus in January.

That leaves the blue line with five returnees and a pair of newcomers in freshman Aaron Pionk of Hermantown and transfer Luke Bast, a junior who previously played at North Dakota. Sandelin said Pionk — a forward in high school before transitioning to defenseman in juniors in 2021 — will have an opportunity to play in a lot of situations while Bast is an intriguing player who has a lot more to show.

But like the forwards, the newcomers on defense are meant to compliment returnees like junior Owen Gallatin and senior Darian Gotz, and provide depth, Sandelin said.

“With all of these guys, it will take some time,” Sandelin said, specifically of the freshmen. “I’m not looking for any of them to come in and, ‘Oh, this guy is going to be great.’ The thing I like is they don’t have to be. Our older guys have to be (great), the returners. These guys (the freshmen) can go along at their pace until they get comfortable. We’ll put them in good situations to do that.”

UMD returns all three goaltenders from 2022-23 for 2023-24. Senior Zach Stejskal, who himself battled through cancer as a sophomore in 2021-22, saw the majority of starts (21 of 37) last season, including the final five games, all against St. Cloud State. Fifth-year senior Matthew Thiessen, who transferred in a year ago from Maine, started the other 16 games. Combined the duo finished with a .903 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average last year — the lowest combined save percentage and highest combined GAA for UMD goaltenders since 2013-14.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) makes a save against St. Cloud State during the NCHC quarterfinals at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Sunday, March 12 in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Sandelin said “it’s going to be an interesting battle” this year at goaltender, where sophomore Zach Sandy could also get a shot at the starting job after only appearing in an exhibition as a freshman at UMD.

“I’m not going to have a lot of patience for average,” Sandelin said. “We need guys to be good. They’re veterans.”