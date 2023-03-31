After UMD struggled in 2022-23, Sandelin looks for everyone to get better in 2023-24, including himself

DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey program came into the 2022-23 season having made seven consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, and it would have been eight straight had the COVID-19 pandemic not forced the cancellation of the postseason in 2020.

It was the longest active streak in NCAA Division I men’s hockey, and when it officially came to an end last week with the Bulldogs watching the NCAA regionals instead of participating in them, coach Scott Sandelin said his players used one word to describe their experience as spectators.

The word rhymed with knit.

“You have your player meetings with your guys and every one of them uses the ‘S word’ because they don't like watching,” Sandelin said. “Hopefully they remember that, too, because it's not fun. It's not what we're accustomed to.”

Bulldog Insider Podcast Season Finales



Finishing 16-20-1 overall, 2022-23 was the Bulldogs' first losing season since their last in the WCHA (2012-13), ending a run of nine consecutive years of finishing .500 or better. At 10-14-0 in league play, it was UMD’s first losing season in the NCHC’s 10 years of existence. UMD is the last NCHC team to post a losing record in league play.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the first time since 2014-15 that the Bulldogs didn’t reach the NCHC semifinals, and — not counting the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season — March 12 was the earliest end to a UMD men’s hockey season since getting swept at home by Western Michigan in the NCHC quarterfinals in 2013-14.

“What I'm hearing from our guys in the meetings is really good. They're not happy about the way things are,” Sandelin said. “Some of our young guys are still learning that this is not the norm. We have a good nucleus of older guys that this is not sitting very well with them. So again, that's good, but words are words. We got to put it into action.”

Sandelin — who attended the NCAA regional in Fargo last week as a member of the NCAA championship committee and to watch his son, Ryan, play for Minnesota State — met with his players and the media this week to recap the 2022-23 season and look ahead to 2023-24. Here are five takeaways from his season-ending press conference compliments of Bulldogs beat reporter Matt Wellens.

Bulldogs lacked an identity

Minnesota Duluth forward Cole Spicer (11) consoles Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) after losing 3-1 to St. Cloud State during the NCHC quarterfinals at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Sunday, March 12 in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While some similarities exist from year to year, Sandelin said each and every team he’s coached at UMD has taken on its own identity. Even the back-to-back national champions from 2018 and 2019 — that featured little turnover — were very different teams, Sandelin said.

The identity doesn’t always reveal itself right away. Sometimes it can take a whole season to see. So what was the identity of the 2022-23 Bulldogs? Three weeks after the season has ended, Sandelin said he’s still not sure.

He thought he saw “bits and pieces” in late January, but then it vanished in February.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:







“I thought after we beat North Dakota and swept St. Cloud, I thought that’s where we started, and then we lost that overtime game to Western,” Sandelin said, referencing a 2-1 win at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Jan. 21, followed by 5-3 and 6-3 wins at Amsoil Arena on Jan. 27-28. That was the Bulldogs’ lone win streak, which was snapped via a 3-2 OT loss at home on Feb. 3. “I just felt after that we lost whatever traction we had.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs 2.57 goals per game average was on par with last year’s team that reached the NCAA regional final in Loveland, Colorado, but down from the five teams from 2016-2021 that averaged three goals per game or more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, the Bulldogs went from first in the NCHC in goals allowed at 2.21 goals allowed per game last season to seventh in the league this year at 3.08. The last time UMD gave up three or more goals per game on average was 2006-07, when the Bulldogs finished 13-21-5 overall.

“I haven't really pinpointed everything yet, but there are certainly things that were obvious,” Sandelin said. “From top to bottom, we need to be better.”

It starts at the top

Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin talks to his players near assistant coach Cody Chupp on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Mankato. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

When Sandelin says the Bulldogs need to be better from top to bottom, he’s not talking solely about his players. That includes his staff. It includes him.

On Wednesday, Sandelin called himself out for the struggles in 2022-23.

“I've been blessed to have a lot of older teams, and you know what? Maybe I screwed up with just assuming everybody would just fall into place,” Sandelin said. “You look at the top and I'm at the top, so we'll all work together to get better.”

The Bulldogs welcomed 12 newcomers this season, including 10 freshmen, but returned just four seniors — two fifth-years and two true seniors. Behind them were five juniors and five sophomores.

The 2017-18 Bulldogs, that won the first of back-to-back NCAA titles, had 10 freshmen and seven sophomores, but also featured six returning seniors and three returning juniors.

Sandelin said based on how things went for UMD this year, he plans to stress certain things right out of the gate. It’s nothing major, but the little things go a long way, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a coaching staff, we’ll sit down and reevaluate some areas we want to maybe make some changes to, obviously areas we need to focus on, just like you kind of do every year,” he said. “But we'll dig a little bit deeper because this is not acceptable for us.”

Goaltending needs improvement

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Zach Stejskal (35) makes a save against St. Cloud State during the NCHC quarterfinals at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Sunday, March 12 in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Last season the Bulldogs led the NCHC in two key goaltending statistics — save percentage (916) and goals against average (2.18). This season, UMD fell to sixth in save percentage (.894) and seventh in GAA (3.05).

Sandelin said junior Zach Stejskal (.901 save percentage and 2.96 GAA in 21 starts) and senior Matthew Thiessen (.905 save percentage and 2.64 GAA in 16 starts) need to be better next year — just like everyone else — but he wasn’t blaming them for the woes this year. When Stejskal and Thiessen were good, UMD often didn’t get the necessary offensive support, Sandelin said.

“I think both of them are going to respond, the guys that did play, in a better way and hopefully we're going to be better in front of them,” Sandelin said.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Matthew Thiessen (36) deflects a shot on goal against Wisconsin at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Stejskal and Thiessen will be back with the Bulldogs next season — both are fifth-year eligible — as will Zach Sandy as a redshirt freshman. Sandy played just one period in an exhibition against St. Thomas on New Year's Eve after battling injuries during the first half.

Sandelin said one of his mistakes in 2022-23 might have been not giving Sandy a chance in net. Sandy will compete against Stejskal and Thiessen for the starting job next year.

“Everyone keeps forgetting we got a third goalie that's pretty good, too, that didn't get a chance,” Sandelin said. “I'm excited about having him in our program because I do think maybe last year, he got the raw end. He should have probably saw the net.”

Mindset needs to change offensively

Minnesota Duluth forward Carter Loney (33) celebrates after Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) scored a goal during the second period against Omaha at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“We're not asking for everyone to be great, just we all need to be a little bit better,” Sandelin said Wednesday, turning his attention from goaltending to the rest of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs coach would like to see UMD be more aggressive next season, be a harder team to play against, and do things differently on offense. The mindset there needs to change, Sandelin said.

Second-line sophomore center Carter Loney became an example of that later in the press conference. Sandelin said Loney was the team’s most improved player in 2022-23. Loney was Mr. Reliable for UMD, but he also has the potential to score more than four goals and nine assists, as he did this year.

“Carter, he's such a reliable player and we need more of that,” Sandelin said. “We need to get him thinking less about the defensive side all the time and more on the offensive side. That's the same to be said with some of our other players.”

Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) mimics Superman while celebrating after scoring a goal against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Jan. 27 in Duluth. Steeves scored a natural hat trick during the game. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Freshman wing Ben Steeves led the team in goals with 21 this year. He shared the team-high of 28 points with sophomore center Dominic James, whose 18 assists tied junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser for most on the team. Senior wing Quinn Olson was one back with 17 helpers.

James was the only other Bulldog with double-digit goals, scoring 10. The last time UMD had just two double-digit goal scorers was 2014-15.

“We need a lot of guys to have a really good summer,” Sandelin said. “We've got our strength coach in place, which we didn't have last year. Jeremy (Golden) has done a good job. It's nice to have that now. We didn't have that till July last year, which from a training standpoint, a workout standpoint, makes a big difference.

“Hopefully we'll come back a better hockey team next year and put ourselves in a position to be playing this time of year.”

2023-24 roster in flux

Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) celebrates after Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James (17) scores a goal against St. Cloud State during a NCHC quarterfinal game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Arena on Friday, March 10 in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs are losing a trio of fifth-year seniors in wingers Jesse Jacques and Tanner Laderoute, as well as transfer defenseman Derek Daschke. One underclassman, junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, has signed an NHL deal with the Chicago Blackhawks while two underclassmen — junior wing Luke Mylymok and freshman wing Isaac Howard — have entered the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandelin is bringing back three seniors for their fifth year in wingers Luke Loheit and Quinn Olson, plus goaltender Thiessen.

Bulldogs enter transfer portal





Junior wing Blake Biondi — who missed the second half due to double shoulder surgery — and sophomore wing Kyler Kleven — who missed the entire year with an upper body injury — are both expected to be ready for the start of 2023-24.

That leaves Sandelin looking for four forwards and two left-shot defensemen to bring in for next year.

UMD currently has two forwards from the USHL’s Fargo Force signed to National Letters of Intent for next year in Anthony Menghini and Hermantown native Zam Plante. Matthew Perkins of the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms is another option at forward among those committed to UMD for the future.

Otherwise, UMD will be looking to bring in a transfer or two for the fall.

“We're looking at the portal,” said Sandelin. “We have some needs and we're going to have to use the portal to fill a couple of those needs. We're just debating right now with some of the recruits whether it's in their best interest to come right now or wait a year.”