Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bulldogs Hockey

2025 NCHC postseason tournament will include all nine teams

The NCHC announced it is adding a play-in game to its postseason tournament in 2024-25 when Arizona State joins the league.

Minnesota Duluth players stretch
Minnesota Duluth players stretch on on March 21, 2019 during a practice session for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The NCHC's current contract with Xcel Energy Center for the Frozen Faceoff runs through the 2024-25 season.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 11:01 AM

DULUTH — The NCHC announced it will include all nine teams in its postseason when Arizona State joins the league in 2024-25, however, the league’s playoff format for the 2025-26 season and beyond is yet to be determined.

The 2025 NCHC tournament will include a play-in game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds at the home of the league’s regular season champion. The winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup will remain to take on the No. 1 seed in a best-of-three quarterfinal series March 14-16.

College hockey players play game in indoor arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Arizona State headed to NCHC in 2024-25
The Sun Devils will be the league's ninth member. It is the first time the NCHC has expanded since the league played its opening game in October 2013.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

The 2025 NCHC Frozen Faceoff is scheduled for March 21-22 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The league’s current contract with Xcel Energy Center for the Frozen Faceoff — which includes the league semifinals and championship — runs through 2025.

With two years remaining on its current contract with Xcel Energy Center, the NCHC is still discussing its tournament format for 2026 and beyond, associate commissioner Michael Weisman said Wednesday.

2025 NCHC Tournament Schedule

  • Wednesday, March 12: Play-in game (No. 8 vs. No. 9 at No. 1 seed)
  • Friday, March 14-Sunday, March 16: Best-of-three quarterfinal series at home of top four seeds (No. 5 at No. 4, No. 6 at No. 3, No. 7 at No. 2, play-in winner at No. 1)
  • Friday, March 21-Saturday, March 22: Frozen Faceoff semifinals and final at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

In the NCHC’s 10 seasons, Minnesota Duluth has won three league postseason titles — the most of any team in the league’s first decade. St. Cloud State and Denver are tied for second with two each. The league didn’t hold a postseason tournament in 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 tournament was held completely at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies enter 2023-24 as the defending NCHC postseason champions. UMD was ousted by SCSU in the league quarterfinals in three games last season, ending a run of six straight NCHC tournament semifinal appearances by the Bulldogs.

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What To Read Next
Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.comMinnesota Duluth women's hockey assistant coach Laura Bellamy talks to her team during a game at Amsoil Arena last season.
Bulldogs Hockey
Duluth’s Bellamy ready to tackle challenges looming at Harvard
Aug 5
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
092320.N.DNT.20U40BELLAMY.C01.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs' Bellamy named head coach at Harvard
Aug 3
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 7
Bulldogs Hockey
Minnesota Duluth adds Emma Sobieck as assistant coach
Jul 28
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
two fire trucks in front of smoldering building
Local
Woman arrested after fire destroys Makinen home
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
man working with metal
Members Only
Lifestyle
Good grief! Duluth scarecrow maker sets sights on State Fair win
5h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
young people in full skirts and suits dancing in decorated gym
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Interview with a teenager
17h ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Members Only
Local
Chisholm man faces murder charge in overdose case
18h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen