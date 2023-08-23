2025 NCHC postseason tournament will include all nine teams

DULUTH — The NCHC announced it will include all nine teams in its postseason when Arizona State joins the league in 2024-25, however, the league’s playoff format for the 2025-26 season and beyond is yet to be determined.

The 2025 NCHC tournament will include a play-in game on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds at the home of the league’s regular season champion. The winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup will remain to take on the No. 1 seed in a best-of-three quarterfinal series March 14-16.

The 2025 NCHC Frozen Faceoff is scheduled for March 21-22 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The league’s current contract with Xcel Energy Center for the Frozen Faceoff — which includes the league semifinals and championship — runs through 2025.

With two years remaining on its current contract with Xcel Energy Center, the NCHC is still discussing its tournament format for 2026 and beyond, associate commissioner Michael Weisman said Wednesday.

2025 NCHC Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, March 12: Play-in game (No. 8 vs. No. 9 at No. 1 seed)

Play-in game (No. 8 vs. No. 9 at No. 1 seed) Friday, March 14-Sunday, March 16: Best-of-three quarterfinal series at home of top four seeds (No. 5 at No. 4, No. 6 at No. 3, No. 7 at No. 2, play-in winner at No. 1)

Best-of-three quarterfinal series at home of top four seeds (No. 5 at No. 4, No. 6 at No. 3, No. 7 at No. 2, play-in winner at No. 1) Friday, March 21-Saturday, March 22: Frozen Faceoff semifinals and final at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

In the NCHC’s 10 seasons, Minnesota Duluth has won three league postseason titles — the most of any team in the league’s first decade. St. Cloud State and Denver are tied for second with two each. The league didn’t hold a postseason tournament in 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 tournament was held completely at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Huskies enter 2023-24 as the defending NCHC postseason champions. UMD was ousted by SCSU in the league quarterfinals in three games last season, ending a run of six straight NCHC tournament semifinal appearances by the Bulldogs.