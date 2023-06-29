2023 NHL Draft: Future UMD goalie Gajan goes 35th to Blackhawks

DULUTH — Future Minnesota Duluth goaltender Adam Gajan was not the top-ranked goalie heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, but he was the first one taken, going in the second round, No. 35 overall, to the Chicago Blackhawks on the second day of the draft in Nashville.

Gajan, a 19-year-old, 6-foot-3 native of Poprad, Slovakia, is verbally committed to the Bulldogs and slated to come to Duluth in fall 2024 after playing the entirety of the 2023-24 season in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers.

Adam Gajan at the podium. Gajan said he talked to Chicago a lot throughout the draft process and is “so excited” to be picked by the Blackhawks. pic.twitter.com/nKjnlu1U4f — Jordan McAlpine (@jordan_mcalpine) June 29, 2023

Now he joins an NHL franchise flush with connections to UMD, starting with Norm Maciver, Chicago’s associate general manager who was a two-time All-American defenseman and Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist at UMD in the 1980s. In addition, former UMD captain and associate head coach Derek Plante is an assistant coach in Chicago, and former UMD women’s standout Brigette Lacquette is a professional scout for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks also own the rights to UMD rising junior center Dominic James, with defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and forward Joey Anderson already under contract. Former UMD goalie Alex Stalock spent last season in Chicago and former UMD captain Andy Welinski is in the ‘Hawks system, but both are pending free agents.

Gajan , who was the first NCHC-bound player taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, exploded onto the radars of NCAA programs and NHL teams during the 2023 World Junior Championship after being a late addition to the Slovak roster. The top goalie at the WJC made four starts, posting a .936 save percentage and 2.40 goals against average with a shutout and upset win over the United States, plus an OT loss to Canada.

Gajan played six games in the USHL with the Gamblers in 2022-23 (going 5-1 with a shutout) but spent the majority of the season in the North American Hockey League with the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. In 34 games, Gajan finished with a .917 save percentage and 2.57 GAA during the regular season.

NHL Central Scouting had Gajan ranked No. 6 among North American goaltenders heading into the 2023 draft. TSN’s Bob McKenzie had Gajan third among all goalies and ranked No. 60 overall. Chris Peters, who now covers prospects for Flohockey, had Gajan as the second best goalie in this year’s class, ranking him No. 53 overall in his top 100. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman also has Gajan second among all goalies, and in his seven-round mock draft, had Gajan going to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round at No. 56.

Michael Hrabel of the Czech Republic, at 6-foot-7, was the top ranked goaltender going into the draft. He played in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers last season and is committed to Massachusetts. He went three picks later to the Arizona Coyotes.