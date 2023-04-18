2023-24 schedule has UMD men's hockey home early and often, but on the road late in the season

DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey program, in conjunction with the NCHC, released its complete 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday, featuring 17 regular season home games at Amsoil Arena.

The Bulldogs will play four of their first five games of the season at home in October against CCHA opponents, starting with Michigan Tech in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game on Oct. 7 to open the regular season.

UMD plays Minnesota and North Dakota on back-to-back weekends, with the Gophers visiting on Saturday, Nov. 4 (after a Nov. 3 game in Minneapolis) and the Fighting Hawks coming to Amsoil Arena to open NCHC play Nov. 10-11.

Seven of UMD’s first 11 games in October and November are at Amsoil Arena while six of the Bulldogs' final 10 games of the regular season are on the road, including trips to North Dakota and Colorado College on back-to-back weekends at the end of February and start of March.

Other notes:



Cornell played the Bulldogs in Duluth for the first time in 2022-23. Now UMD will make its first trip to play the Big Red in Ithaca, New York.

The Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will be UMD’s first holiday tournament since playing in Dartmouth’s Ledyard Bank Classic and Arizona State’s Desert Hockey Classic in back-to-back seasons in Dec. 2017 and Dec. 2018.

The one NCHC team that won’t visit UMD in 2023-24 is Western Michigan. The Bulldogs will not travel to Denver for NCHC play in 2023-14.

The full schedule can be found below:

2022-23 UMD men’s hockey schedule

(home games in ALL CAPS)

October

7 — MICHIGAN TECH (U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game)

13-14 — NORTHERN MICHIGAN

20 — at Bemidji State

21 — BEMIDJI STATE

27-28 — at Cornell

November

3 — at Minnesota

4 — MINNESOTA

10-11 — NORTH DAKOTA

17-18 — at St. Cloud State

December

1-2 — OMAHA

8-9 — at Miami

28-29 — Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee (vs. Wisconsin, Northeastern and Air Force)

January

12-13 — COLORADO COLLEGE

19-20 — at Western Michigan

26-27 — MIAMI

February

2-3 — at Omaha

16-17 — DENVER

23-24 — at North Dakota

March

1-2 — at Colorado College

8-9 — ST. CLOUD STATE

15-17 — NCHC best-of-three quarterfinal series

23-24 — NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul)

29-30 — NCAA Regionals (Maryland Heights, Mo.; Providence, R.I.; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Springfield, Mass.)

April

11-13 — NCAA Frozen Four (Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul)