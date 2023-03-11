Bud Grant, legendary Vikings coach and Superior athletic standout, dies at age 95

Bud Grant, a legendary Superior athlete in his own right before becoming the stoic face of the Minnesota Vikings, if not the entire state, for a generation, died on Saturday, March 11, at the age of 95.

The Vikings announced Grant's death on Saturday morning.

Grant was born on May 20, 1927 in Superior. To the wider sports world, Grant is remembered as the coach who led Minnesota's nascent National Football League franchise out of infancy and into prominence. He took over the club in 1967, and by his second season the Vikings had won the NFL's Central Division title, dethroning the Green Bay Packers and starting a run that included 11 division titles in 13 seasons.

Bud Grant smiles as he talks to a Superior High School student, Jade Jensen, after a Hometown Hero ceremony at Superior High School in 2013.

The Vikings reached Super Bowls VI, VIII, IX and XI, losing each one, but Grant was no stranger to success. As a young coach of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Grant's teams won the Grey Cup as CFL champions four times in a five-year span from 1958-62.

In all those assignments, Grant became famous for his steely blue-eyed gaze and for his refusal to allow his Vikings teams to mitigate the chill of a Minnesota winter with sideline heating devices. Grant reprised this famous stance when, at a 2016 Wild Card playoff game at the Vikings' temporary outdoor home at the University of Minnesota with a game-time temperature of minus-6 degrees, he came out to conduct the pregame coin toss in shirt sleeves.

Before all that, Grant was a three-sport athlete for the Superior Central Vikings who earned all-state honors in football and basketball. He went on to the University of Minnesota and earned nine varsity letters in three sports.

Hall of Fame football coach and Superior native Bud Grant, left, talks with Laraine (Vucovich) Matushak during a ceremony at Superior High School in 2016. Matushak was the head cheerleader at Central High School during Grant's junior year.

He was a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1950 but held off on football to play two seasons with the NBA's Minneapolis Lakers. Once he did return to the gridiron, he played defensive end for a season and then became one of the NFL's top receivers, accumulating nearly 1,000 receiving yards in the 1952 season.

Grant left the sideline after the 1983 and then for good in 1985. In his retirement, Grant continued to serve as a consultant to the team when he wasn't duck hunting or staging annual garage sales of memorabilia.

Bud Grant wears his letterman sweater from Central High School as he waves to the crowd during the Hometown Hero ceremony at Superior High School in 2013.

In a 2022 St. Paul Pioneer Press story, current Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell remarked on, even early in his tenure, what he'd gleaned from lunches with the coaching legend at the team's TCO Performance Center facility in Eagan.

“I never miss an opportunity to thank him for any perspective and all perspective when it comes to building a football team, building a tough football team, building a group that plays for one another,” he said.

Former Vikings head football coach Bud Grant, left, poses with former player and Superior resident Doug Sutherland at an event at SHS in 2013.

Superior High School activities director Ray Kosey (right) speaks at the Hometown Hall of Fame event in 2016. Watching Kosey (from left) Doug Sutherland, Mike Grant and Bud Grant.