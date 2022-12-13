Brandon Veale column: Qatar's 2022 World Cup a tragic spectacle

On Saturday morning, Dec. 3, as I was preparing to jump in the car and meet a friend at Dubh Linn to watch the United States' knockout round game against the Netherlands, I realized I'd had a novel thought: "I better make sure I know where my hat and gloves are before I leave to watch the World Cup match."

For obvious reasons, those are two concerns that have rarely been paired and hopefully never will be again.

Last Friday night, when I heard about the death of Grant Wahl, the preeminent soccer journalist in the United States, in the press box during the quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Argentina, I realized just how trivial the previous weekend and all the days of this ill-begotten tournament have been.

The FIFA World Cup is my second-favorite occasional collision of international sports, geopolitics and rampant administrative corruption. I wanted to sit down and write about that more beforehand, but fall prep tournaments, deer camp and planning a Thanksgiving menu did their part to get in the way, because it was November. Sure, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the sports calendar enough to make anything seem normal, but a World Cup final on the last Sunday before Christmas feels like one of the lesser blasphemies committed by tuning in.

FIFA has a long and celebrated history of corruption. They hired Tim Roth, Sam Neill and Gerard Depardieu to make an unintentionally hilarious 2014 feature film, "United Passions," celebrating how un-corrupt FIFA is, while at the same time one of their functionaries, the corpulent and now-dead American Chuck Blazer, was skimming enough ill-gotten gains to afford two apartments at Trump Tower in Manhattan — one for him and one for his cats.

Just hitting the "power" button on the remote in the morning during this tournament constitutes a moral choice, a contribution to the television ratings of a tournament obtained by blatant bribery, literally built on the bodies of hundreds of dead migrant workers and in which the oil-financed autocratic Qatari government does not allow for criticism of the ruling regime, discriminates against women and imprisons LGBTQ+ persons.

Fox Sports's coverage has mentioned more about dune buggies and how England star Harry Kane likes the NFL than any of those issues. The morning after Wahl died, Fox had to face reality for perhaps the first time all tournament, which it did admirably in tribute of a contributor to their coverage of previous World Cup tournaments but not this one.

The autopsy is still pending, but initial indications point to a medical emergency as Wahl's cause of death. He had written about not feeling well and seeking medical treatment for a respiratory problem. However, the fact that Wahl's brother could go on social media and suggest Grant was murdered for his investigation of the corruption of the bidding process and for continuing to press the issue on LGBTQ+ visibility during this tournament and that the accusation could seem remotely plausible is an illustration to the depths of which FIFA can go to make a buck or placate a VIP, even if Wahl's brother (who is gay) has since retracted many of those statements.

And yet, all of this counts ... for something.

The Dutch pounced on a rather naive American performance in that Dec. 3 game and sent them packing, 3-1. It was an expected result but the U.S. defending that morning made me wish more than one of my coffees was Irish. On the continuum of possible results for this (very young) team at this tournament, this was probably smack-dab in the middle, decidedly "OK." It was fun to hear "The Star-Spangled Banner" in this setting again, and in four years, the tournament is in North America, a much more opportune situation in terms of strategy and time zone.

Next summer, the U.S. women's national team will go for a World Cup three-peat. The tournament is in Australia and New Zealand and, depending upon my understanding of the International Date Line, starts either in July or next week.

On Wednesday afternoon, I will probably be snowed in and watching to see if defending champions France or tournament Cinderellas Morocco will join the legend Lionel Messi and his Argentina team or the stalwart (and rather fortunate) Croatia of Luka Modric in Sunday's final. Someone will go down in the history books, even if those workers don't.

I will not see that final live, as the second half will kick off as our church's Lessons and Carols service takes place. As a United Methodist, confession and penance is not a formal sacrament, but I definitely feel a need for some absolution these days.

Brandon Veale is the sports editor of the News Tribune. He can be reached at bveale@duluthnews.com.