Boxing: Nystrom warms up to pro debut

SUPERIOR — It was a snowy Wednesday as the Twin Ports got dumped with yet another sizable snowfall.

The main roads were decent, the side roads, not so much, in particular Seventh Street in Superior’s East End.

Fortunately, a neighbor with a plowed driveway was nice enough to oblige a couple visitors by letting them park for an hour while they made their way to a nearby garage. If not for that, and a shoveled path, getting around these parts would have been more like Balboa’s trek up that mountain peak in "Rocky IV."

Superior boxer Tyler Nystrom poses as he warms up for a sparring session in a make-shift ring in a garage in Superior’s East End on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Inside the garage, conditions were just the opposite, roasty toasty, like the Belknap Video Vision tanning beds during peak season. It was all of 80 degrees, and that’s just the way Tyler Nystrom’s boxing trainer, Steve Koski, who Nystrom called “one bad-ass 70-year-old,” wanted it.

“By the time we get to next Friday night, and he gets down to fighting, that’ll be the easiest night he’s had in about three months,” Koski said, laughing.

Just the way it should be.

“It’ll feel like vacation,” Koski added, still laughing.

Nystrom, 26, will make his professional boxing debut Friday, March 10, as he fights Alex Citrowske of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, in a super middleweight bout as part of the Jack O’Brien Invitational at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Duluth. Nystrom is believed to be the first Superior native to go pro in years, perhaps even decades.

“He’s going to be good,” said Danyelle “DDay” Williams, one of about seven sparring partners Nystrom has mixed it up with. “He’s ready. He’s hungry. He’s put in all the work and now he’s ready to get out there and showcase it.”

Boxer Tyler Nystrom, right, of Superior, gets a drink and instruction between rounds from his head coach Steve Koski in an East End garage on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Koski’s makeshift gym is about as old school as old school gets. A smaller than regulation ring dominates the two-stall garage. There’s some dumbbells here, an exercise bike there. Then of course, a heavy bag and a speed bag, standard boxing fare, among all kinds of other things. A poster of Muhammad Ali’s iconic knockout of Sonny Liston hangs just outside the ropes.

“Everything you need,” Williams said.

Nystrom, a three-sport athlete for the Superior Spartans who graduated in 2015, picked up boxing in 2016 after finally calling it quits on hockey. The former Superior hockey captain had a stint at Wisconsin-Superior and played juniors in the Twin Cities.

Nystrom’s future wife, Hannah, was working at the nutrition shop at the old Lorenzi’s Boxing in Proctor and he stopped by to say hello. While he was sitting there, Nystrom started to check out the boxing and said to himself, “Hey, this is pretty cool.”

“I just fell in love with it,” Nystrom said.

It wasn’t long before boxing helped to fill that competitive void for Nystrom.

Tyler Nystrom, of Superior, shadow boxes inside a makeshift ring in an East End garage on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I like to compete and I like to compete to the best that I can be,” Nystrom said. “It’s probably the most mentally challenging sport there is. Being a three-sport athlete? There’s nothing that compares to this. It tests your will. Those other sports? Not even close.”

While he has dabbled some in mixed martial arts, it’s been mostly boxing. He had about 35 amateur fights, losing eight or 10 of them.

“I’ve got the work ethic, the dedication, the drive,” Nystrom said. “I just thought it was the right time. I’ve got a lot of friends and family ready to come out and watch me.”

Williams, 40, as an experienced heavyweight, has plenty of pounds on Nystrom but is trying to help him stay in a dominant position in the ring.

“And not be bullied,” Williams said. “When I back him up in the corner, against the ropes, I want him to use his agility, use his footwork and gain the dominant ground in the ring and make his opponent fight his fight.”

And if he can hold his own with Williams?

Boxing coach Steve Koski, left, watches his boxer Tyler Nystrom, center, of Superior, spar with Danyelle Williams in an East End garage on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Someone his size won’t hold a candle to him,” Williams said.

The other week, they alternated two boxers against Nystrom. Each boxer brought a different style, and those boxers got to take a decent break. Nystrom, on the other hand, had to gut it out … fighting one, then the other, one, then the other.

If you can handle a punch from a heavyweight, a blow from a super middleweight won’t seem so bad. Nystrom's bout is scheduled for four 3-minute rounds.

“So we train for six or eight,” said Williams, an MMA/pro boxer who was recently Minnesota’s top-ranked MMA heavyweight. “So when he gets in there, four won’t be anything.”

Koski’s stepson is Aaron Miller, who played college hockey at Bemidji State and whom Nystrom said is like a brother to him.

Despite knowing his future trainer most of his life, Nystrom didn’t start training with him until the past three years and not seriously until the last two.

How far has Nystrom come in that time?

“As far as you can imagine,” said Koski, a former Minnesota light heavyweight kickboxing state champion. “Like I was telling him today, any coach would be the happiest guy in the world working with an athlete like that. He has a work ethic that is unparalleled.”

But when Koski first started working with Nystrom, the up-and-comer was a little flabby. Nystrom was pushing 200 pounds, about 35 more than what he is now.

“The first thing I said to him was, ‘You’ve got to get in shape,’” Koski said. “That was a long, long time ago. Fighting is 75% being in shape, and it must have struck something inside his head, because I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as him. Every day — seven days a week.”

Nystrom, a National Guard member who served in Afghanistan, is that rare combination of boxer, so disciplined and so humble and still so full of heart.

It didn’t take long for Nystrom and Williams to become drenched in sweat.

“Move, move, move,” Koski barked out and “keep your hands up.”

Koski had his garage insulated after friend and sparring partner Don Mattson told him that instead of putting that 60 bucks into a monthly gym fee, put it into insulation, and Koski did just that.

A couple propane heaters and a blower or two and the garage is good to go.

Koski, a retired railroad worker, knows hard work in the gym is paramount to being a successful boxer.

“Tyler used to play hockey with my stepson, so I knew there was an athlete there, but you don’t know how hard you have to work out to look bad inside those ropes,” Koski said. “To even get beat up, you’ve got to be in shape. They have to get that in their head: the better shape they’re in, the less they’re going to get beat up. He’s come so far in the last three years it’s unbelievable.”

How far can he go? We’ll see.

Nystrom’s first step is going pro next week but his inspiration goes beyond that.

“One of my dreams isn’t just being Superior’s first professional boxer in years but owning my own gym, too, in Superior, because we don’t have one,” Nystrom said. “Just being a pro and having a gym in Superior, that would bring a lot of kids in. That’s my goal. I’m not trying to make money off it or anything. I just want to watch kids grow into monsters.”