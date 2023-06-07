Border Cats trip up Huskies

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Canada — Six runs down after three innings was too much for the Duluth Huskies, who only got halfway back and lost 6-3 to the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Tuesday in Northwoods League baseball.

Thunder Bay scored three runs on two hits in both the second and third innings to put Duluth in a hole. The Huskies got on the board in the fifth inning when Michael Hallquist singled in two runs. The Huskies added a third run on Calyn Halvorson's RBI single in the sixth but got no closer. A whopping 16 runners left on base proved to be a major impediment, though the closest they got to tying the game in the late innings was at the last out, in which Evan Borst struck out to end the game as the tying run with two on in the ninth.

Duluth had a 10-5 advantage in hits, with Halvorson going 3-for-5 and both Dorst and Joshua Duarte recording two hits apiece.

Colin Linder took the loss for the Huskies (3-4), allowing six runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The teams contest the second game of their four-game series on Wednesday in Ontario.

ADVERTISEMENT