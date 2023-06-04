BlueGreens remain undefeated after road rout of Fusion

MOORHEAD — The Dakota Fusion couldn't stand in the way of Duluth FC running its record to 6-0-0 in the National Premier Soccer League North Division as the BlueGreens dominated the first half en route to a 5-1 victory.

Defender Stefan Roeb scored in consecutive minutes to break the seal on the game, and Tyler Limmer added a third to make it 3-0 visitors before the half-hour mark. Kostya Domaratskyy added a fourth just before the halftime break.

Though the Fusion pulled a goal back, only the second goal the BlueGreens have conceded in 540 minutes of league play this season, Duluth FC's Paul Bobai tacked on an insurance tally on his birthday for the final margin.

The BlueGreens will host the Minnesota United U-19 squad in the Minnesota Super Cup competition on Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium.