BlueGreens remain undefeated after road rout of Fusion

Duluth FC got two goals in quick succession from Stefan Roeb to start the scoring.

Two soccer players battling for the ball.
Duluth FC forward Tyler Limmer (9), left, battles with Med City FC defender Jake Strachan (4) during the first half of the BlueGreens' home match with the Mayhem Wednesday, May 31 at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
June 03, 2023 at 11:01 PM

MOORHEAD — The Dakota Fusion couldn't stand in the way of Duluth FC running its record to 6-0-0 in the National Premier Soccer League North Division as the BlueGreens dominated the first half en route to a 5-1 victory.

Defender Stefan Roeb scored in consecutive minutes to break the seal on the game, and Tyler Limmer added a third to make it 3-0 visitors before the half-hour mark. Kostya Domaratskyy added a fourth just before the halftime break.

Though the Fusion pulled a goal back, only the second goal the BlueGreens have conceded in 540 minutes of league play this season, Duluth FC's Paul Bobai tacked on an insurance tally on his birthday for the final margin.

The BlueGreens will host the Minnesota United U-19 squad in the Minnesota Super Cup competition on Wednesday at Public Schools Stadium.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
