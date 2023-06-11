99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

BlueGreens pull away from Aris late

Duluth FC scored four of its five goals in the last half-hour

duluth-fc-logo.png
By Staff reports
Today at 10:14 PM

DULUTH — It took a while for them to put the game away, but Duluth FC secured a seventh consecutive win in National Premier Soccer League play on Saturday, routing La Crosse Aris 5-0 at Public School Stadium.

Tyler Limmer capped off a counterattack to give the BlueGreens the lead in the fifth minute, but that was the only scoring until well into the second half.

Conor Behan kickstarted the Duluth offense with a 67th-minute tally that made him the club's ninth goalscorer of the season. Felipe Santos made it 10 scorers and 3-0 in the 71st minute before Andres Solares converted a penalty kick in the 79th and Santos scored his second of the game in the 82nd.

The BlueGreens are off to a 7-0-0 start in league play and were already ahead of the rest of the North Conference by eight points by the beginning of play on Saturday. The BlueGreens return to the field on June 17 at home vs. the Minnesota TwinStars.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies keep hitting, fell Loggers
June 10, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies split series after slugfest in Thunder Bay
June 09, 2023 10:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Minnesota Wilderness name Colten St. Clair as new head coach
June 09, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players cheer from dugout.
Prep
Prep softball: Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game
June 09, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
IMG_1688.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The editing gene runs 24/7
June 09, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Player covers face after loss.
Breaking News
Prep
Prep softball: Superior falls in state championship game
June 10, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb