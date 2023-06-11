BlueGreens pull away from Aris late

DULUTH — It took a while for them to put the game away, but Duluth FC secured a seventh consecutive win in National Premier Soccer League play on Saturday, routing La Crosse Aris 5-0 at Public School Stadium.

Tyler Limmer capped off a counterattack to give the BlueGreens the lead in the fifth minute, but that was the only scoring until well into the second half.

Conor Behan kickstarted the Duluth offense with a 67th-minute tally that made him the club's ninth goalscorer of the season. Felipe Santos made it 10 scorers and 3-0 in the 71st minute before Andres Solares converted a penalty kick in the 79th and Santos scored his second of the game in the 82nd.

The BlueGreens are off to a 7-0-0 start in league play and were already ahead of the rest of the North Conference by eight points by the beginning of play on Saturday. The BlueGreens return to the field on June 17 at home vs. the Minnesota TwinStars.

