BlueGreens blow out TwinStars, stay perfect in league play

Duluth FC had a 4-0 lead by the 18-minute mark.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:36 PM

DULUTH — Duluth FC had an eighth win of the National Premier Soccer League North Division season wrapped up quickly on Saturday night, scoring four times in the first 18 minutes of an eventual 6-1 win over the Minnesota TwinStars at Public School Stadium.

The Bluegreens, who entered the game having scored 24 times from 11 different players and having allowed just two goals in seven league games, pounced quickly, with Felipe Santos making it 1-0 in the seventh minute. Over the next 10 minutes, Liam Pritchard, Tom Akinola and Jake Starling repeatedly punctured the visitors' defense to kick off the rout.

The TwinStars got on the board with a penalty kick late in the first half, but Rory Doyle and Tyler Limmer scored for the hosts less than three minutes apart in the second half.

The BlueGreens will go for league win number nine on Wednesday night at Sioux Falls Thunder.

By Staff reports
