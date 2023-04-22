Behling continues to be a good bet to win 5Ks in Duluth, claiming fifth Fitger's 5K title in 2023

DULUTH — Asked this week if he planned to take a victory lap at the Fitger’s 5K back home in Duluth after running his first Boston Marathon on Monday, former News Tribune sports writer Louie St. George III said he would be sitting Saturday’s race out, and then offered a prediction on a winner.

“Hopefully you guys get to interview Scott Behling on Saturday!” he messaged a reporter.

If it’s a 5K race in Duluth, Behling is always a good bet to win, especially if that 5K starts and ends by a brewhouse along Superior Street in April. The 33-year-old from Duluth won his second consecutive Fitger’s 5K and fifth overall on Saturday, this time registering a time of 15 minutes and 56 seconds.

Runners leave the starting line of the Fitger’s 5K on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Duluth. Scott Behling (1), right, was the overall winner of the race with a time of 15 minutes and 56 seconds. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Alyssa Nash of Sioux City, Iowa, was a first-time winner in the women’s division, posting a time of 19:22 in her first Fitger’s 5K appearance.

Behling won his first Fitger’s 5K in 2016 and followed with his second coming in 2017, making this the second time he’s now won the race in back-to-back years. His other Fitger’s title came in 2019.

Since winning the William A. Irvin 5K in 2010, Behling has won 12 races put on by Grandma’s Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation in the Duluth area. He’s won the Irvin three times, the mid-summer Park Point 5-Miler twice and the fall North End Nightmare twice.

Runners fill East Superior Street near the starting line of the Fitger’s 5K on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Behling said he likes the Fitger’s 5K because it’s a good race to rest your fitness level at the start of the running season, even if the weather isn’t the greatest in late April in Duluth.

“It’s a good rust buster this early in the year, especially with the winter we’ve had,” said Behling, who topped last year’s time by seven seconds, but missed his best-ever finish of 15:18 back in 2019. “It’s been tough to get out the door.”

Duluth has been hit with a record snowfall this winter of 139.7 inches as of Friday evening, the night before this year’s Fitger’s 5K. The National Weather Service in Duluth had flurries in the forecast for race day, but runners were treated to just a stiff wind and temperatures around 30 degrees.

Behling said he was expecting some treacherous terrain in some spots along the course after all the snow Duluth got, but it proved to be a smooth run.

Alyssa Nash of Minneapolis approaches the finish line of the Fitger’s 5K on Saturday in Duluth. Nash was the female winner with a time of 19 minutes and 22 seconds. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Both Behling and Nash said it was good weather for running on Saturday.

“The conditions were pretty good. A little windy, but I can’t complain too much. It’s not 90 degrees or anything,” said Nash, 27, who ran cross country as well as track and field for Hamline University in the Twin Cities. “I forgot a hat, which kinda sucks, but eyes on the prize.”

Nash and Behling both won their divisions by comfortable margins. Nash won the women’s division by 18 seconds, running with and then surging ahead of second-place Tiffany Kari Cizmas, 42, of Duluth, late. Behling beat second-place Evan Walpole, 27, of Superior, by 20 seconds.

Scott Behling approaches the finish line of the Fitger’s 5K on Saturday in Duluth. Behling was the overall winner of the race with a time of 15 minutes and 56 seconds. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Byron Johnson of Duluth runs on East Superior Street during the Fitger’s 5K on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Sara Fields-Durfee of Cloquet leaves the starting line area of the Fitger’s 5K on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Alyssa Nash of Minneapolis is the Fitger’s 5K female winner with a time of 19 minutes and 22 seconds. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fitger’s 5K medals, which include a bottle opener and a set of magnets seen at the finish line of the race on Saturday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

2023 Fitger’s 5K Top 10 Finishers

Men

1. Scott Behling, 15:56; 2. Evan Walpole, 16:16; 3. Alex Richardson, 16:21; 4. Josh Blankenheim, 17:30; 5. Mike Ward, 17:32; 6. Kyle Severson, 17:43; 7. Charlie Runtunen, 17:57; 8. Elliot Wasche, 18:05; 9. Eric Nordgren, 18:30; 10. Benjamin Welch, 18:39.

Women

1. Alyssa Nash, 19:22; 2. Tiffany Kari Cizmas, 19:40; 3. Jenny Dillon, 20:17; 4. Allegra Pihlaja, 20:32; 5. Sasha Wahman, 20:38; 6. Haley Voermans-Dean, 21:10; 7. Jenna Hursh, 21:40; 8. Lisa Filzen, 21:45; 9. Calla Gilbertson, 21:46; 10. Lynette Skelton, 21:59.