Bad third period sinks Wilderness

A four-goal surge from the visiting Springfield Jr. Blues proved terminal for the Minnesota Wilderness in a 5-3 defeat on Friday night, Feb. 24, at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.

Minnesota led 2-0 at the game's halfway point, but gave up one goal in the second period and three more in the third, two on the power play and one shorthanded, to fall behind.

Adam Johnson pulled one back for Minnesota, but the Jr. Blues scored into an empty net late to finish it off.

Niklas Erickson made 22 saves for Minnesota (23-15-7). The Wilderness will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when the teams meet again in Cloquet on Saturday night.