Autism is a 'superpower' for Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon runner Ashley Daniels

DULUTH — It was three years ago this month — June 2020 — that Ashley Daniels of St. Paul was diagnosed with autism at the age of 28.

And she has running to thank for a diagnosis that’s allowed her to finally learn who she really is.

“In the last three years, I've learned so much about myself,” Daniels said. “I've learned so much about what it means for me to be a runner and how much that has helped me with my mental health, as well as my physical health.”

Daniels is set to race in Duluth on Grandma’s Marathon Saturday for a fifth time on June 17, when she runs her third Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. She’s coming off a 12-minute personal best in the Bjorklund in 2022, which took place last year on World Autistic Pride Day, June 18.

A “Grambassador” for the Grandma’s Marathon this year, Daniels has run the full marathon twice, in some of Duluth’s most challenging conditions. It rained the first time she ran Grandma’s in 2015 and the race was black flagged due to heat and humidity when she came back in 2016.

Neither was a great experience, but the support of crowds made her want to come back and run again, she said. Since first running the Bjorklund in 2021, Daniels said she’s fallen in love with the race.

“It’s my favorite course to run,” Daniels said of the Bjorklund. “Not only because the weather is prime at 6 a.m., but because of the fact that the crowd support really just draws you in and makes you feel like you’re at home, even if you don’t call Duluth your home.

“It feels like you’re not in this alone.”

Daniels' autism diagnosis came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all of her routines were halted. She had no school, no coaching — she just started volunteering with Hamline University’s track and field and cross country teams — and no work.

“Everything that I knew and was familiar to me was gone, other than running,” she said.

And then running got ruined.

Daniels has nonepileptic seizures and asthma, meaning she has to be strategic about when, where and how she runs. Her go-to route in St. Paul passes the governor’s mansion, and one day before a run, she saw live video on social media of people protesting the lockdowns across the state of Minnesota.

She said the anxiety caused her to have what she later learned was an autistic meltdown.

“I had a physical and mental breakdown,” Daniels said. “This was my running route that I've been running for the last however many years that I lived there. They're on my running route. I'm scared. I don't want to run into these people because I don't want to get COVID and die.”

Daniels said she has struggled with her mental health since she was a teenager, even surviving suicide attempts. Thanks to her autism diagnosis, she is now much more aware of overstimulation and what triggers her.

Ashley Daniels, an autistic runner from St. Paul, is set to race in Duluth on Grandma’s Marathon Saturday for a fifth time on June 17 when she runs her third Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon. She’s coming off a 12-minute personal best in the Bjorklund in 2022, which took place last year on World Autistic Pride Day on June 18. Contributed / Ashley Daniels

All of that has helped with her running, something she now identifies as her autistic special interest. Running was something Daniels said she didn’t take up until she took a beginning running class at the University of Minnesota. She took the marathon training class after that.

Daniels, who later transferred to Hamline University, said she always struggled with her training for races prior to her autism diagnosis. But now that she understands herself, she’s able to focus her training more.

A member of Mill City Running, she now runs around 12 races a year, using early-season races as training runs for bigger events like Grandma’s or the Twin Cities Marathon in the fall.

Daniels said the lessons she’s learned from running have helped her deal with childhood trauma, and she credits it with helping her through graduate school. She earned her Masters of Education from Hamline in December.

“Running is such an important part of my life and I would not be who I am if I wasn't a runner, as well as being autistic,” Daniels said. “In running, I've learned so much about not only myself, but the ways in which I engage with the world.

“There are a lot of people who still have this mindset about autism, that it's a burden and it's the worst thing in the world to happen to you, when autism is a neutral thing. It's neither. Autism is my superpower.”