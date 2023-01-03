Atmore racers ski into 2023

DULUTH — The annual Atmore Memorial ski race at Spirit Mountain moved up to a new time slot, allowing some of the region's top Alpine ski racers to break out of the gate at the same time they broke into the new year.

The event, most recently held at the end of January, moved up to the New Year's weekend for its 45th annual edition. The event featured dozens of racers from all over the country, some international entrants, and some Team Duluth racers.

On Sunday, the third of three days of racing, Joshua Nelson of the Buck Hill Ski Racing Team was the fastest over two runs, finishing six-tenths of a second faster than Andrew Rusis (Proctor Academy [of New Hampshire]) and 1.65 seconds ahead of Aaron Grzelak, a native of Marquette, Michigan who skis for Northern Michigan University.

Wyatt Shultz, a Duluth East alum who currently skis for St. Olaf collegiately, finished 14th.

Sunday's women's winner was Marie-Penelope Robinson of Thunder Bay, Ontario, who won by a wide margin of 2.68 seconds. Devynn Martin (Holiday Valley Training Center) and Emma Wolf (Team Gilboa Ski Club of Minnesota).

ADVERTISEMENT

Roslyn Hartley makes a turn during a slalom run on Sunday during the Atmore Memorial ski race at Spirit Mountain. Submitted / Carrie Totushek

Robinson swept all three days of racing, taking Saturday's event by 2.73 seconds over two runs and Friday's by 1.93 seconds. Grace Horejsi of Team Gilboa was second in both competitions.

Noah Bindas of Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club was the top man on Saturday, finishing just over a second faster than Brad Seaborg (Great Lakes Ski Academy) and Rusis.

Rusis was Friday's winner in a closely bunched race where the top five finishers were all within a second of each other. Louis Weiner (Colby College) and Zachary Bion (Rocky Mountain College) rounded out the podium places, while Shultz took 19th.