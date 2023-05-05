At DECC Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, community receives accolades

DULUTH — Five luminaries of Northland sports past and present went home with awards on Thursday night, but if you listened to some of the induction speeches, it's the Duluth community that should go into the DECC Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 28th induction class and 10th of the 21st century-era took a bow at the Harbor Side Ballroom.

"If you honor me, you honor you," inductee Pat Francisco said during his speech.

The football and hockey standout at Denfeld High School, or as master of ceremonies Gary Holquist said, the "pride of Raleigh Street in West Duluth" most thoroughly reinforced this theme. Francisco's most recent and perhaps most vital contribution to Duluth's athletic community was his integral role in getting the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center built in 2008. Francisco gave credit to Dick Loraas and Jerry DeMeo for also spearheading the process but said that one of the most poignant moments in getting the facility off the ground came at the DECC. No, not on the ice, but at the annual home show, when Francisco encountered a pensioner who had just five dollars to give.

"I have never forgotten that," Francisco said. "There was no way we could quit."

Pat Francisco speaks during the induction ceremony for the DECC Hall of Fame on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Heritage Center features several banners espousing core values like integrity, courage and honor.

Olympian, World Championship medalist, national champion and Duluth East alumna Kara Goucher discussed how some of those values have been tested in her recent autobiography.

"When people tell me I'm brave for standing up for what I believe in, I don't think I am. I was raised in a community where you looked out for others, you did hard work, you loved the outdoors and you fought for what was right. I don't feel like that makes me brave. I feel like that makes me from northern Minnesota," Goucher said.

Duluth almost exists as a character in its own right in the book.

"This is where we came to escape it, to heal, to remember we were so much more than athletes," Goucher said.

Kara Goucher speaks during the induction ceremony for the DECC Hall of Fame on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Goucher described her win in the 2012 U.S. Half-Marathon Championships in Duluth as an event that "outranks any experience I ever had."

It was an experience built by, among others, 2023 inductee Scott Keenan. Keenan recounted his early journey and that of what became Grandma's Marathon, from running in boots at Air Force basic training to establishing a world-class event.

Scott Keenan speaks during the induction ceremony for the DECC Hall of Fame on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"It's about the runners, the sponsors and the volunteers. There wouldn't be a Grandma's without them," Keenan said.

Keenan retired as executive director of Grandma's nearly 10 years ago, while Karen Stromme only recently stepped away from decades of service as a coach and athletic administrator, which started when she was just a year older than some of her players.

"I can honestly say I'm proud of the work I've done, but as my husband Gary (Holquist) always said, 'It's not a job, it's a lifestyle.'"

Karen Stromme speaks during the induction ceremony for the DECC Hall of Fame on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Athletics has and always will be a place where we can celebrate our differences while pulling together in a direction that we need to be successful. What an awesome model for society, and much-needed in these divisive times," she said.

Former University of Arkansas baseball coach Norm DeBriyn started out in Ashland and sat with several Wisconsin contemporaries and celebrated many of them by name.

"It's the players, the coaches, it's you, that make this award possible," he said.

Norm Debriyn speaks during the induction ceremony for the DECC Hall of Fame on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Kara Goucher poses before the DECC Hall of Fame ceremony Thursday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center’s Harbor Side Ballroom. Goucher is a 2023 inductee. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Scott Keenan poses before the DECC Hall of Fame ceremony Thursday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center’s Harbor Side Ballroom. Keenan is a 2023 inductee. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Pat Francisco poses before the DECC Hall of Fame ceremony Thursday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center’s Harbor Side Ballroom. Francisco is a 2023 inductee. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Karen Stromme poses before the DECC Hall of Fame ceremony Thursday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center’s Harbor Side Ballroom. Stromme is a 2023 inductee. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune