As Ham enters season seven, he won't take his place for granted

DULUTH — As an undrafted Division II player, C.J. Ham already beat the odds to get to the National Football League.

Staying in the National Football League is possibly an even bigger achievement.

The Duluth Denfeld alum signed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings in March. Ham knows almost nothing in professional football is guaranteed, but the fullback has at least a little bit of certainty as he enters a seventh professional season.

“At this point in my career, I don’t ever look at it as security, I’ve got to go out there and work. I’ve got to out earn my spot, no matter if I sign a new contract or if I didn’t sign a new contract. At the end of the day, it’s a business and I have to earn my value and I have to continue to earn my value,” Ham said while running his fourth annual youth football camp at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth.

Participants were given this trading card during the C.J. Ham Football Camp on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Ham doesn’t take his position for granted, and it was clear that the numerous young players and families who came to Saturday’s event didn’t take his position on the Northland’s favorite NFL team for granted either.

The event featured sessions for grades 1-5 in the morning and grades 6-9 in the afternoon, as dozens, if not hundreds, of young athletes worked on agility drills and skills at various stations throughout the field.

Registration funds for the event go to a scholarship fund Ham and his family created in 2022 to support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) students’ college ambitions. Rachel Hagen of Duluth East was the first recipient.

“It’s really cool because he gives back to the community so much, and I just really appreciate this scholarship and being the first recipient is really, really cool,” she said.

Ham is a few weeks away from suiting up for his seventh NFL training camp, all with his home-state team, the Vikings. Considering the average NFL career, from No. 1 overall draft picks to undrafted free agents like Ham, is less than three seasons, Ham is grateful that he’s been able to stick around.

“I’m very fortunate to have been in the league for as long as I have and to have seen a lot of good leaders, and have a lot of people come into our locker room who have molded me and helped me be where I’m at today,” he said.

Change is a constant in professional football and nowhere is that probably more true than the Vikings’ offense.

Jay O’Leary, left, of Duluth steadies his son Ryder, 3, as Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham signs his shirt during the C.J. Ham Football Camp on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After six seasons in the Vikings’ backfield, many of them running behind Ham’s blocks, the team released Dalvin Cook in June for salary cap reasons and expects to go with Alexander Mattison as the featured back.

After a decade as a fan favorite in purple, the team also parted ways with Adam Thielen, like Ham an undrafted Division II stalwart and Minnesota high school product from Detroit Lakes.

Ham said saying goodbye to longtime teammates and close friends “stinks,” but that players coming and going is part of professional football.

“You build relationships with people and those relationships are bigger than football,” he said.

C.J. Ham (30) catches the ball during a drill at Vikings Training Camp at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota in 2019. Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers, who’ll play the Vikings in Charlotte on Oct. 1. His departure and the retirement of backup tight end Ben Ellefson (Hawley) makes Ham the lone player on the Vikings roster who was born in Minnesota.

“At the end of the day, you learn that this is a business. It’s a part of the game. Things happen that you don’t expect and you have to roll with them but for the guys that we lost, those guys are still great, great friends with me and they’re going to be successful wherever they are,” Ham said, noting that he still trains privately with Thielen in the offseason.

Vikings training camp begins July 29 at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan with the 2023 season beginning Sept. 10 vs. Tampa Bay at US Bank Stadium.

Former Denfeld football standout and current Minnesota Vikings fullback, C.J. Ham talks with a group of kids during the C.J. Ham Football Camp on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune